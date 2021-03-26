SK Moyo too junior to be Vice president

Opinion / Columnist

In November 2017 Zapu Harare provincial secretary-general Elphacy Dube said the province was throwing its weight behind Khaya Moyo. Zapu Harare province jumped the gun and suggested SK Moyo without considering his rank within ZAPU structures.Kembo Mohadi's resignation has rekindled debate on SK Moyo's eligibility for the post of Vice President.SK Moyo came close to becoming Vice President in 2014. SK Moyo was written off the Vice Presidency Post by Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu who described the then ZANU PF national chairman Cde Simon Khaya Moyo as too junior to assume the post of Vice President, describing him as a "schoolboy who takes minutes".Cde Ndlovu, who was one of the ex-Zapu leaders who had his signature appended to the Unity Accord. Ndlovu refused to support SK Moyo and declared support for Cde Phelekezela Mphoko. Nothing has changed, SK Moyo is still too junior to be the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.SK Moyo cannot claim to be the most senior ZAPU official he can't compare himself to people who went into the front lines to fight for the liberation of Zimbabwe.SK Moyo was at school, fighting from the classroom, his main contribution to the liberation struggle was praying and telling friends in class that 'my friends are fighting, I will join them in future.He can never be compared with a person who was on the field, someone who will tell you Zpra (the Zapu military wing) was formed in such a year and gives you the command hierarchy.SK Moyo was ditched for Phelekezela Mphoko because he is too junior, he was also dropped ahead of Kembo Mohadi because he is too junior to be a vice president.SK Moyo held no rank or title in ZPRA, neither did he hold any portfolio in ZAPU, he was merely a briefcase holder, an aide de camp. Jabulani Sibanda is by far too senior to SK Moyo and Jabulani Sibanda would deserve to be on the list if SK Moyo is being considered for the post.Obert Mpofu joined ZPRA 6 years before SK Moyo and if we are to go by the year of joining political movements then SK Moyo is equally too junior to Obert Mpofu. While Obert Mpofu crossed the floor, he is still a ZPRA cadre, trained and groomed by ZPRA, he fought for Zimbabwe under a ZPRA banner and no technicality can take that away from Obert Mpofu.For the record, it is a fact that the Unity Accord requires that the two Vice Presidents and Second Secretaries of Zanu-PF be appointed by the President and First Secretary of the party.It is unfortunate that people like SK Moyo and others are canvassing for the post through Machavellian tactics.The Unity Accord did not provide for, or foresee, a contest as part of the appointment of the party's two Vice Presidents, not least because a contest by definition is the opposite of unity in that it tends to be divisive and invariably leads to competing centres of power which undermine unity.President ED Mnangagwa will appoint the right candidate at the right time after consultation with the right people and platforms.Colin KhumaloAbantwana bo Mzabalazo