Sadc must intervene in Zimbabwe crisis

THE Centre for Democracy and Development hosted the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) in Maputo, Mozambique from March 23 to 26 during engagements with civic society organisations (CSOs) and church groups.The CiZC delegation also meet with officials from Mozambique's ruling party, Frelimo in closed door sessions.The engagements are part of the coalition's efforts to engage CSOs, liberation movements, solidarity partners and regional bodies to find lasting solutions to the Zimbabwean crisis.As part of the engagements in Mozambique, the coalition sought an audience with current Southern African Development Community (Sadc) chairperson President Filipe Nyusi.Despite confirmation from his office, President Nyusi was unavailable at the last minute, but in spite of this setback, the coalition will continuously engage the regional body and other relevant stakeholders as a means to push Sadc to act on the dire situation in Zimbabwe.The Cabo Delgado insurgency in northern Mozambique was also discussed during the engagements.The CSOs from both countries discussed political developments in both countries and the need to strengthen people-to-people solidarity.The meeting emphasised the need to pressure Sadc to act on the Zimbabwean crisis and the CSO leaders called upon the government of Zimbabwe to adhere to democratic values and ensure full implementation of the Constitution as well as stop the introduction of draconian laws like the proposed Patriot Bill and the CyberSecurity Bill.The CSOs also called upon the Zimbabwean government to engage all stakeholders in resolving the Zimbabwean crisis.The CSOs expressed disappointment at Sadc's lackadaisical approach in responding to issues affecting the region and called upon the regional body to immediately convene an urgent extraordinary summit to discuss issues affecting the region.There was also a resolution to the effect that Sadc governments should mobilise resources collectively to cushion citizens in cases of emergency and natural disasters.The coalition expressed concern over Sadc's inaction on the conflict in the Cabo Delgado region.In fact, it made a call for Sadc to deploy armed forces to save the situation which is threatening regional security.The Zimbabwe delegation expressed solidarity with the people of Mozambique and urged Sadc to come up with a response plan to assist thousands of displaced people in the Cabo Delgado region.