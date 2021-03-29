NCA condemns defections

Opinion / Columnist

THE National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) makes this statement in light of the alleged "defections" by senior and ordinary members of various factions of the MDC who have been in recent days making headlines for joining or rejoining Zanu-PF.As NCA, we take note that most of the characters who are rejoining or defecting clearly have the intention of undermining our struggle to fight Zanu-PF hegemony and toxic politics.NCA is appalled that people who pretended to be seeking real and lasting change are now seeking accommodation within Zanu-PF structures.The NCA wishes to inform all Zimbabweans and any other interested stakeholders that both the defecting leaders from MDC factions and Zanu-PF leaders are not interested in the welfare of the citizens.The constant migration and exodus of leadership personalities between MDC factions and Zanu-PF, like-minded political parties, is meant to steal the limelight from very serious issues such as the need to put in place electoral reforms ahead of 2023 general elections.It is sad that Zanu-PF is engaging in petty politics of defections that does not resolve the issues of employment creation, healthcare delivery, food security as well as several other problems that we face as a country.It is, therefore, the NCA's position that the floor crossing is symptomatic of a general lack of understanding that Zanu-PF is no longer an option after decades of misrule characterised by corruption and bad governance.As NCA, we believe that if you are in opposition and you want to seek a new political home, you should either consider joining other opposition parties or form your own party if the existing opposition parties don't meet your desired standards.It is retrogressive to defect from any opposition party and join Zanu-PF. It is a great betrayal of our struggle to give Zimbabweans a better alternative to Zanu-PF.As NCA, we urge all Zimbabweans not to take seriously the cheap politics of defections currently being pursued by Zanu-PF at the expense of progressive politics which enhances policy formulation, development and implementation for the benefit of everyone.