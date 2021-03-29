Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

NCA condemns defections

3 hrs ago | Views
THE National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) makes this statement in light of the alleged "defections" by senior and ordinary members of various factions of the MDC who have been in recent days making headlines for joining or rejoining Zanu-PF.

As NCA, we take note that most of the characters who are rejoining or defecting clearly have the intention of undermining our struggle to fight Zanu-PF hegemony and toxic politics.

NCA is appalled that people who pretended to be seeking real and lasting change are now seeking accommodation within Zanu-PF structures.

The NCA wishes to inform all Zimbabweans and any other interested stakeholders that both the defecting leaders from MDC factions and Zanu-PF leaders are not interested in the welfare of the citizens.

The constant migration and exodus of leadership personalities between MDC factions and Zanu-PF, like-minded political parties, is meant to steal the limelight from very serious issues such as the need to put in place electoral reforms ahead of 2023 general elections.

It is sad that Zanu-PF is engaging in petty politics of defections that does not resolve the issues of employment creation, healthcare delivery, food security as well as several other problems that we face as a country.

It is, therefore, the NCA's position that the floor crossing is symptomatic of a general lack of understanding that Zanu-PF is no longer an option after decades of misrule characterised by corruption and bad governance.

As NCA, we believe that if you are in opposition and you want to seek a new political home, you should either consider joining other opposition parties or form your own party if the existing opposition parties don't meet your desired standards.

It is retrogressive to defect from any opposition party and join Zanu-PF. It is a great betrayal of our struggle to give Zimbabweans a better alternative to Zanu-PF.

As NCA, we urge all Zimbabweans not to take seriously the cheap politics of defections currently being pursued by Zanu-PF at the expense of progressive politics which enhances policy formulation, development and implementation for the benefit of everyone.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

2 hrs ago | 2334 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Private sector-led growth

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Khama Billiat is back

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ntseki fired

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

3 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

15 hrs ago | 3122 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

Suspected robber killed

15 hrs ago | 2423 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 980 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

15 hrs ago | 657 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days