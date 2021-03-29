Latest News Editor's Choice


Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

EASTER holidays afford Christians an opportunity to commemorate the capture, trial, persecution, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This also is the time when families gather for various activities.

While this year's Easter holidays are different from the past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, smaller outdoor or indoor gatherings are still possible.

Hence, people are urged to adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, refrain from sharing utensils and only gather with people from the same locality.

Safety is an issue during this time and we urge people to behave responsibly during Easter holidays.

On almost all public holidays, the country records a high number of road traffic accidents, some fatal.

It would be in the interest of safety for people to stay at home this holiday to avoid the dangers associated with indulging in festivities with friends particularly those coming from neighbouring countries. Yes, our borders are closed but the fact that they are porous is a public secret, hence the caveat.

There is a risk that we could see coronavirus super-spreader events taking place as people travel across the country to spend time with family and friends, and to attend religious gatherings.

Government recently relaxed COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and allowed churches and gatherings in public places limited to 50 people and 30 for funerals. Weddings have been given the greenlight too, but other public events such as festivals and concerts remain banned.

Staying at home during this Easter holiday is the safest way of avoiding contracting the novel virus or being statistics.

But if travel cannot be avoided, make sure the vehicle you are using is in good condition, ensure social distancing and sanitisation.

Over the Easter holiday last year, five people were killed while eight others were injured in 49 road accidents. The low number of casualties was a result of strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Despite the fact that COVID-19 restrictions require people to maintain social distancing and limit the number of people at gatherings, some will still be tempted to celebrate Easter holidays indulging in one too many drinks.

Please drive safely and responsibly, and never drink and drive. It is prudent to seek the services of a sober driver, hire a taxi cab to ensure your safety or sleep over because it is better to be late than being the late.

Enjoy your Easter holiday responsibly!

Source - newsday
