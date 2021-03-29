Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Private sector-led growth

4 hrs ago | Views
Two years ago, the new Minister of Finance in Zimbabwe, Mthuli Ncube brought together a small group of local business persons in an informal advisory group.

I was privileged to be included. our meetings were irregular, largely driven by the minister's need for a sounding board against which he could bounce ideas and problems.

The great thing was that he listened, did not always agree, but we felt our views on a wide range of issues were being heard. occasionally we had lunch together.

Because these deliberations were always on a strictly private basis and none of us talked about these encounters or their outcome, I will not talk about this process here, except to give tribute to two incidents which highlight my topic today that of the role the private sector can play in Zimbabwe, if it is allowed to do so.

A year ago we were plagued by shortages and queues for basic necessities fuel, cooking oil, maize meal and other items. In addition, our money markets were chaotic; the "market rates" set by our shadowy world of informal sector traders, were going through the roof, Zw$135 to US$1 and rising. Business was talking about Zw$200 to US$1 by Christmas and all the consequences. Inflation peaked at over 800%, driven mainly by the collapse of the local currency.

Our informal group was invited to attend a Cabinet Committee led by the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, General Sibuso Busi Moyo (now late) and comprising of a number of senior ministers and civil servants. we arrived at the venue at 14:30 hours, not knowing what to expect and were told to wait until we were called. when we finally went into the meeting we were told where to sit and then the chairperson asked us for our ideas on how to resolve the market problems we were experiencing.

We then simply stated that in our view, the problems with supplies could only be solved by handing over responsibility to the private sector. He was most surprised and asked us if we had the capacity in terms of both financial and physical capacity? we responded in the affirmative and to bolster our position we had representatives of very large corporates in our team. SB Moyo was a very effective minister and with his military background, used to decision-making. He stated that he supported our point of view and thanked us for our contribution. we left the meeting.

I am not sure of what transpired afterwards, but in a series of decisions and actions, the supply of five critical basic commodities was transferred to the private sector and liberalised using market principles. Fuel, maize, soya beans, wheat and crude vegetable oil were involved. The market problems vanished.

Some months later, one of our group in a meeting with SB Moyo reminded him of that crucial meeting and the decisions made and said "minister, I hope you understand just how much you helped the country by those decisions". we are going to miss him very much going forward.

The chaos in the money market remained. we did a mathematical analysis of the problem and concluded that the main driver of inflation was the depreciation in the exchange rate. we were not satisfied it was justified. we knew that the bubble created by artificial exchange rates in 2014/17 had to be burst and the local currency devalued, but we also felt that the extent of the depreciation we were experiencing was no longer justified by the fundamentals.

We had stopped printing money, in fact there was a shortage of the local currency, we had a fiscal surplus and a cash budget process and a balance of payments surplus. we had authorised a return to the multicurrency system used when we dollarised in 2009, while retaining our own currency as the main means of exchange.

In early June 2020, President Emmerson Mnangagwa called us in for a light supper at State House with the Minister of Finance who had suggested the meeting.

The President went around the room asking each of us what we thought should be done to bring a halt to the chaos in money markets. we gave our views and were thanked and went home. He sat on this issue for two weeks and then gave an instruction that the Reserve Bank should initiate a formal auction for foreign exchange at the Bank. The governor advised on the technicalities and the auction was launched on June 23.

The rest, as they say in the classics, is history. In the first few auctions we were able to put US$15 million a week on the auction and with several hundred companies participating, the rate quickly settled down at about Zw$82/83 to US$1. over the next six months we were able to increase the weekly volume of hard currency to over US$35 million a week and with the currency stabilised, the inflation rate began to fall, declining from a high of over 800 per cent to 350% by the year end and just over 4% per month. The rate of exchange had devalued slightly to just under Zw$84 to US$1. The month-on-month inflation rate today is 2,19%.

The private sector was taken by surprise, "was this sustainable" they asked, we responded that in our view it was. It was being funded by our own cash flow from exports and other sources.

It was exciting to see, week after week, hundreds of companies, small and large, buying hard currency on the market at rates they set themselves and funding the real heart of this economy with raw materials, machinery, spares and equipment. This process established a new sense of stability in all markets although the informal sector continued to report transactions at Zw$100 or Zw$110 to US$1.

I am not concerned about this wide gap between the formal market rates and the informal rate for two main reasons:

Firstly, the majority of funds being used by the private sector to support imports of all kinds are now taking place at the auction, or formal sector rate. Right now at the level of about US$5,4 billion a year or 96% of all formal sector imports.

Secondly, those individuals and companies who are using the informal sector to secure hard currency and doing so either to protect value in the mistaken belief that the authorities are going to allow another bout of money driven inflation or they need money to fund smuggling in one way or another.

As far as I am concerned the much higher rates paid for currency being traded outside the formal system is essentially a tax on these activities.

It gives a much higher return on remittances from abroad and this in turn is fed into the economy to buy food, pay for education and health services and to build homes all positive and contributing massively to the welfare of our people and to the economy at large. The good thing about the stability created by the auction is that it has also stabilised the informal market rates which have changed very little in the past eight months in fact they have strengthened when compared to the rates that were running when the auction was started.

Listening to the voice of the private sector! Taking key decisions to unlock its potential for growth and market driven stability!

That is what it is all about. what concerns me is that so few business leaders have the national interest in mind when they seek the ear of our political leadership. So often it is their own narrow interests that prevail when they get an opportunity to talk to power. If we can get around that, this will be a very different place in a very short space of time.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

4 hrs ago | 3456 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

4 hrs ago | 847 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

NCA condemns defections

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Khama Billiat is back

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ntseki fired

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

4 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

16 hrs ago | 3250 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

16 hrs ago | 513 Views

Suspected robber killed

16 hrs ago | 2474 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 994 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

16 hrs ago | 672 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days