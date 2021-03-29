Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | Views
SHOCKING evidence of tax leakages hogged the limelight this week, with Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube saying the informal sector, which makes up 70% of Zimbabwe's gross domestic product (GDP), was remitting less than 1% in taxes.

This explains why the ailing economy has been struggling with crumbling public infrastructure, while social security interventions are grounded. It also reveals how a cluster of interventions unveiled three years ago to pin the informal sector to pay taxes failed to yield results.

In an interview with the Zimbabwe Independent, Ncube said the rapid informalisation of the economy posed challenges to the rebuilding of the economy.

Official statistics indicate that the informal sector makes between 60% and 70% of the GDP, after de-industrialisation pushed thousands out of jobs and forced them to set up SMEs.

The crisis has been compounded by the fact that out of the 40% formal corporations remitting taxes, the majority have slipped into a crisis, as demand has been hammered by diminishing buying power.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) recently said only 47% of industrial capacity was utilised in firms.

But the country has one of the region's weakest revenue collection systems, failing to police big corporations that have emerged informally, earning bigger revenues than some formal players.

"Formal businesses, which are the major contributors to revenue are currently operating, albeit at reduced levels," Ncube said.

"The informal sector contributes less than 1% of total revenue. Other key sectors such as manufacturing, mining and agriculture are fully operational and are the major tax contributors. Revenue flows from these sectors may not be greatly affected. On the positive side, demand for airtime and data usage, as well as mobile transactions have increased dramatically, thereby increasing potential for revenue."

He said this strategy had helped the government channel foreign currency from the informal to the formal sector.

FCA nostro balances increased to US$1,2 billion in December last year, from US$1,1 billion in December 2019, according to official data.

In 2018, the government laid out several strategies to tap into the informal sector including tough measures to force commuter omnibuses, taxis, tuck shops and hair salons to pay taxes.

But this has had serious implications on the government's capacity to deliver growth inducing projects.

What has kept Zimbabwe on its feet has been the exponential rise in United States dollar taxes, which shot by 186% to US$771,4 million in 2020.

This followed a decision in March last year to give firms the greenlight to trade in foreign currency, less than a year after the government reintroduced the Zimbabwean dollar as the sole currency.

The policy shift marked the end of a decade-long multiple currency regime introduced in February 2009 following the collapse of the Zimbabwean dollar under 500 billion percent inflation in December 2008. Ncube said the government's longterm plan was to end the use of foreign currencies.

"Government should not lead the market towards dollarisation, especially on goods and services which do not directly require foreign currency as input. Therefore, the Zimbabwe dollar remains the main currency in the economy," he said.

"However, where there is sufficient justification for use of foreign currency for the convenience of the transacting public such as road toll fees, such requests will receive due attention, consistent with the SI 85 of 2020," Ncube added.

SI 85 provides that any person may pay for goods and services in foreign currency using free funds.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

4 hrs ago | 3458 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Private sector-led growth

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

4 hrs ago | 847 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

NCA condemns defections

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Khama Billiat is back

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ntseki fired

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

4 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

16 hrs ago | 3250 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

16 hrs ago | 513 Views

Suspected robber killed

16 hrs ago | 2474 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 994 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

16 hrs ago | 672 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days