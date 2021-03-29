Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

A political crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 election

1 hr ago | Views
The once prosperous southern African country's economy is now at its weakest point with low investment, low exports and very high debts. Corruption is ripping the country apart with little effort being done to eradicate it.

By Leonard Koni

The current state of the economic situation on the ground is the worst ever experienced in Zimbabwe since independence. A protest vote is likely to take the centre stage. Most people's hearts are bleeding over the injustices being meted on the opposition.

The main Zimbabwean opposition party has started mobilising for he 2023 election and it looks like there shall be no any kind of a dialogue between the two giant political parties Zanu PF and MDC -Alliance.

The One Million Campaign is likely to recruit more cadres The MDC Alliance is also mobilizing the citizens for a grand convergence for change under the people's agenda, reform agenda, governance agenda broad and global agenda.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who declared himself as the listening President promised the nation a smooth freedom of speech but three years into power he is reversing the promise and considering enacting and introducing the Patriotic bill which is an attempt at silencing free speech and criticism of the President and the government.

The repealed draconian Aippa is being smuggled back under the disguise of the Patriotic bill worst than the later.

Opposition members are still being treated as enemies of the state and are subject to arbitrary arrests torture, harassment and are incarcerated left, right and centre for being the voice of the voiceless.

The sun does not go down without hearing the abuse or arrest of an opposition figure.

On Wednesday people woke up on the breaking news that Makomborero Haruzivishe has been convicted of a charge of inciting violence whilst the abductors of Tendai Muchehiwa using Impala Car Rental are known and were captured by CCTV but not arrests were made.

Makomborero Haruzivishe is now waiting for his sentence on Tuesday. This has riled anger from the main opposition which is angry on the government's selective application of the law and gross abuse of human rights.

This selective application of the law has become the order of the day under the tutelage of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

One of the most politically conscious song, from Leonard Zhakata 'Mubikira' where he accurately describes the vindictiveness of this lot and touches heavily on selective application of the law sums it all.

These are the pointers of a failed state where it channels all its resources and waste tax payers' monies on hunting down political activists who are asking for good and better governance.

The government's continued ill treating of members of the opposition and deliberately ignoring top government officials who were caught red handed abusing Covid19 money and smuggling gold is really a cause of concern.

Its not a surprise that Zimbabwe is now terribly ranked at 157th out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index.

Whilst the economic growth has stalled President Emmerson Mnangagwa must focus on rebuilding the torn country which he was part and parcel since 1963.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter- @Leokoni
WhatsApp- +27616868508


Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Abednico Bhebhe denies joining Chamisa's MDC

54 mins ago | 173 Views

Chamisa right on new political party

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Businessman caught bedding wife's younger sister

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Chief Mtshana falls prey to thieves

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Man sjamboks wife over infidelity

1 hr ago | 127 Views

In-laws thrash man over unpaid lobola

1 hr ago | 123 Views

9 Mthwakazi activists to spend Easter behind bars

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Civil servants reject 70% pay hike offer, teachers call strikes

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF denies buying MDC defectors

1 hr ago | 25 Views

ZANU PF has no moral high ground to urge nation to honour struggle icons, as the party at forefront of abandoning heroes, and de

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

4 hrs ago | 638 Views

Govt salary talks stall

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Divorce blow or couples

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

4 hrs ago | 853 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Rainfall season coming to an end

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF MP Mpofu buried

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Ngoni Kudenga rejected by CSC creditors

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

ZIFA set to reward Warriors

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Fake vaccination certificates scam: 457 cards missing from clinic

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Informal sector is 70% GPD but remitting paltry 1% in taxes' - get nothing from taxing imaginary wealth, common sense

16 hrs ago | 620 Views

Motsepe snubs Chiyangwa

18 hrs ago | 4362 Views

Haruzivishe conviction designed to send 'chilling effect', says MDC Alliance

19 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy opens up more consular services in SA

19 hrs ago | 1253 Views

MDC Alliance councillor 'kills' a reveller during a fight over a woman in a nightclub

19 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Zimra rakes in US$1.3 million from cargo tracking

19 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe to get one million vaccines per month

19 hrs ago | 605 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days