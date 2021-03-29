Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Bulawayo has highest number of never married households heads

8 secs ago | Views
BULAWAYO has the highest number of heads of households who have never been married and the lowest percentage of couples living together.

The Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee ZimVAC (2020) Urban Livelihoods Assessment report's latest statistics show that 22 percent of household heads in Bulawayo have never been married.

The Bulawayo percentage is double the national average of head of households who have never been married which sits at 10,5 percent.

The average household head is 40 years of age.

Matabeleland South has the second highest number of household heads that have never been married at 15 percent followed by Masvingo at 14 percent with the other provinces having less than 10 percent. Matabeleland North has 6,1 percent.

The Zimvac report does not state the gender of the household heads or reasons why they are not married.

In another measure, Bulawayo has the least number of married couples at 50 percent and has the lowest divorce rate at eight percent.

Social commentator Mr Cont Mhlanga said the statistics were quite unusual as this is not common.

He said in the past, it was common to have a head of household living in separation but it would be known where the husband or wife would be.

"This is shocking, to hear of heads of households that have never married. My assumptions are that the biggest pressure comes with education where inferiority complex comes in as more women are more educated than men. Then the Ndebele ego does not subscribe to one who is more independent and earns more money than a man. So, what that has done has left some men living their lives minus being married," he said.

Mr Mhlanga said some men opt to live with their children as they do not want to pay maintenance.

"So, they find it better to just pay lobola for their children and take the child, as some believe that through paying maintenance their money would be spent by other men who would have found courtship of the woman they had a child with. The third aspect could be this is the issue of migration," he said

Mr Mhlanga said while in the past years, it was men who would migrate, now its men who remain home looking after children.

Padare/Enkundleni Men's Forum programmes coordinator Mr Ziphongezipho Ndebele said Bulawayo was once an industrial hub in the country and the closure of some industries may mean more men are unemployed and cannot raise money for lobola.

"It can be the economic situation. For a man to marry he needs money to pay lobola and responsibilities that come with marriage. the economy has also informalised with women now more involved," he said.

Studies in other countries have shown that some people decide not to get married because they want to focus more on themselves or are dissuaded by married friends, are satisfied with current life or want to escape the burdens associated with marriage and parenting.



Source - chroncile
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

18 mins ago | 27 Views

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

39 mins ago | 107 Views

'ZEC has no mandate to register political parties'

57 mins ago | 128 Views

'State of opposition politics in Zimbabwe worrying'

58 mins ago | 74 Views

Matabeleland South to lose constituencies due to few registered voters

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe curbs importation of older vehicles

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Dexter Nduna retains Chegutu West seat

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hunts social media offenders

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Abednico Bhebhe denies joining Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 762 Views

Chamisa right on new political party

4 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Businessman caught bedding wife's younger sister

4 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Chief Mtshana falls prey to thieves

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

Man sjamboks wife over infidelity

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

In-laws thrash man over unpaid lobola

4 hrs ago | 584 Views

9 Mthwakazi activists to spend Easter behind bars

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Civil servants reject 70% pay hike offer, teachers call strikes

4 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zanu-PF denies buying MDC defectors

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

ZANU PF has no moral high ground to urge nation to honour struggle icons, as the party at forefront of abandoning heroes, and de

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

A political crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 election

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

7 hrs ago | 812 Views

Govt salary talks stall

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Divorce blow or couples

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

7 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

7 hrs ago | 654 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

7 hrs ago | 113 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

7 hrs ago | 412 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Rainfall season coming to an end

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF MP Mpofu buried

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Ngoni Kudenga rejected by CSC creditors

7 hrs ago | 107 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days