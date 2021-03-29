Matabeleland now the most feared territory in Zimbabwe - MLO

Opinion / Columnist

So afraid and concerned about Matabeleland is the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe that even an innocent fly that zooms past in the air in Matabeleland attracts nervous attention from the oppressors.Do not be deceived by its quiet diplomacy approach to the loud calls for the restoration of Matabeleland statehood. The imminent split of Zimbabwe into two states ie The Republic of Matabeleland (ROM) and Zimbabwe aka Mashonaland terrifies the Shona supremacist government.We see this in the heavy handed treatment of pro- Matabeleland independence leaders and activists by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) which escalated in 2011.First it was MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela, John Gazi and Charles Thomas who were arrested and charged with treason for advocating for the restoration of Matabeleland statehood in 2011.But, like the Revonia Trial in South Africa the trio's case changed the political landscape in Matabeleland and Zimbabwe. It put Matabeleland cause in the world map. In short nothing gave Matabeleland cause huge popularity than Cde Paul Siwela, John Gazi and Charles Thomas court case. Oppressors are idiots, are they not?The people of Matabeleland, Mashonaland and the world became aware that the sleeping giant, Matabeleland was arising. The youth of Matabeleland were radicalised and are now itching to take matters to the next and final level.The panicking government of Zimbabwe continues to abuse and politically persecute the political leaders and young people of Matabeleland through prosecution.We are not here to allay the fears nor comfort the terrified Shona supremacists. We are here to rub salt on the wound. We are here to fight for the independence of the people of Matabeleland using all means possible. Ma kufiwa akufiwe! Ma kunyiwa kunyiwe!MLO which has adopted the crocodile strategy is watching all these events with great interest.Matabeleland genocide which continues to date, tribal marginalisation and hatred that we experience every day in Zimbabwe has taught us that the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe will not be stopped on its bloody tracks through elections, making noises in the Zimbabwe parliament or protests.For your own information, genocidists and oppressors cannot be bothered by protests and voices of people crying in the streets and bedrooms.There is only one thing that all oppressors listen to, that is the sound of the AK47 and bomb.At a time when ZAPU had surrendered all weapons in possession of ZIPRA, the gukurahundists cowards deployed heavily armed Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade in Matabeleland to murder over 40 000 unarmed and innocent Matabele civilians, rape more than 100 000 woman and children, burn more than 100 000 homes, maim over 300 000 people and displace over a million Matabeles to neighbouring countries and overseas.Cde Paul Siwela's house in Bulawayo has been raided more than 7 times by Zimbabwe law agencies and they come in big numbers and heavily armed with AK47s.If the government of Zimbabwe seeks to solve all its political issues in Matabeleland through the barrel of the gun and has been doing so for 40 years, then the people of Matabeleland are justified to take up arms and liberate themselves without apologising.The people of Matabeleland cannot fold their hands and watch while innocent Matabele masses are murdered in cold blood. Matabeles will not watch from afar when their mothers, grand mothers and children are raped by the Zimbabwe National Army. We cannot sit on our laurels and watch while our leaders are abused and politically persecuted through prosecution.All able bodied young men and women of Matabeleland have a duty to stand up and fight for Matabeleland independenceall Matabele adults have a duty to support our young people in everything they need to fight for our independence.One Shona supremacist one bullet! One traitor one necklace!Izenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs