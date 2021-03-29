Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The impact of Covid-19 on grassroots football in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe football as a whole has been in decline since the standard of living became unbearable as early as 2008 during Mugabe's era. 


The economic situation has also impacted on the key sporting sectors resulting in companies not sponsoring football at all as they could not afford to pay their own workers. 

Big companies like BAT, Caps Ltd, Blue Ribbon Foods, Tanganda Tea, Zisco Steel, just to mention a few used to sponsor football teams in the Premier League. 

Back then each team had a structure of reserves and junior teams who would play as curtain raisers before every league match or cup game. It was great for the youngsters and the fans as well to see their future talent while developing. 

The teams now rely on secondary schools and academies to develop football players in Zimbabwe. We at Zimbabwe Football Development Academy- Centre of Football Excellence 2014, have set the benchmark and hallmark of grassroots football since 2014. We currently cover 3 quaters of Zimbabwe schools and we are available in every province which is our vision that football, education and health must be available within close proximity of every child in Zimbabwe. 

The Corona Virus caused us to close the academy activities for 9 months last year and 3 months this year impacting on children's developing and mental health. As an academy we tried to stay in contact with children using whatsapp and social media platforms as a way of motivating them. 

We have finally opened and looking forward to having our first Football festival anytime this month. 

We are the only modern online ready academy and parents have been contacting us preparing for the end of pandemic.

I appeal to Zifa to financially support clubs and academies with Covid funds released by FIFA to all football associations. I would also urge Premier League to get all players and staff vaccinated before resuming the fixtures for this season. Weekly testing must be available and records kept when players are found to be Covid 19 positive must self isolate for ten days then retested before rejoining others. The next year's World Cup will be measured by the progress countries during the pandemic. 

Those nations not active in their leagues will suffer more at international competitions.

By Lord Morris Kakunguwo,Zimbabwe Football Philosopher, iTouch guru and founder of Zimbabwe Football Development Academy- Centre of Football Excellence 2014, FA Coach and Mentor. ®️💯🇿🇼⚽💉

Source - Lord Morris Kakunguwo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Police set vicious dog on imbiber

7 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Corruption hits Registrar General's office Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Mwonzora suffers major blow

10 hrs ago | 4404 Views

Gutu is embarrassing his handlers

10 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Mnangagwa's dream to end international isolation up in smoke

10 hrs ago | 3560 Views

Teachers fume over pay hike

10 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Activist's conviction stirs controversy

10 hrs ago | 731 Views

Polad member faces homicide charge

10 hrs ago | 962 Views

Top Zimbabwean auditors face probe

10 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Name confusion haunts Radar chief executive

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Fears of ARVs shortages allayed

10 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Zimbabwe hurtling towards stagflation'

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

Kadewere features in unique Europe ranking

10 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe women get ODI and Test status

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

Showdown over Egodini mall construction

11 hrs ago | 923 Views

Low turnout for vaccination in Matebeleland South

11 hrs ago | 175 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'abusive' mother-in-law

11 hrs ago | 247 Views

Thieves break into shop adjacent to Central Police Station

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

Clarification on Further Suspension of By-Elections

11 hrs ago | 199 Views

NetOne restructures debt ahead of deal

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tsholotsho has highest HIV prevalence rate in the country

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Bulawayo City chairman on why he voted in Highlanders elections

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

Cowdray Park residents to pay for roads rehabilitation

11 hrs ago | 280 Views

Guard beheaded, body burnt with tyres

11 hrs ago | 456 Views

Errant cross border transporters fined US$200,000

11 hrs ago | 848 Views

'Why Mhlophe lost Bosso chairmanship'

11 hrs ago | 463 Views

Birth certificates nightmare for Covid-19 era babies

11 hrs ago | 207 Views

Rowdy touts jailed

11 hrs ago | 372 Views

PSL back in business

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Kamambo's treble World Cup dream

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Lunga still part of Warriors

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chombo fingered in Augur Investments land scandals

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

Millers plead for vaccines

11 hrs ago | 276 Views

ZCTU slams businesses for double dealing

11 hrs ago | 82 Views

ZUPCO driver kills minor

12 hrs ago | 624 Views

5 000 schoolgirls impregnated in January, February

12 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Murahwa, Mpofu

12 hrs ago | 570 Views

Civil servants pay rise this month

12 hrs ago | 837 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days