Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

THOSE who have mastered the art of gambling know very well that when a gambler says to look carefully at the cards when shuffling, there is something that they are doing that they don't want you to observe.Such has become the stratagem of our politicians that whenever they tell you to focus on key national and economic issues, one can be sure that they do not want you to look at the bigger picture of the goings-on.When Douglas Mwonzora took over the reins of the opposition party from interim leader Thokozani Khupe at a controversial and violence marred extraordinary congress last year, he quickly promised a new chapter, claiming that he was to "introduce a new kind of politics in Zimbabwe, which promotes dialogue".This promise was just a smokescreen, to shift our attention from contentious issues regarding his ascendance to power, recalls of elected MDC Alliance MPs, Senators and councillors as well as seemingly legitimate allegations that he is a Zanu-PF front meant to destroy the opposition to further the ruling party's ambition of a one-party State.Mwonzora, as Abraham Lincoln, American statesman and lawyer who served as the 16th president of the United States from 1861 until his assassination in 1865, once said: "You can fool all the people some time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time."The United States and European Union have refused to be fooled by Mwonzora's rhetoric and they shut the door on his "minor party".We hope that his virtual meeting with EU heads of mission was a wake-up call for him to smell the coffee.He still has a lot of answers he needs to provide before people accept him as a leader of the main opposition, as he claims.When we thought he was going to address accusations that he was a Zanu-PF pawn and challenge its gross abuse of human rights, we saw him going to bed with the ruling party in Victoria Falls recently.Now all facts are pointing to him being a Zanu-PF project, created to decimate local opposition parties.He has used all the arsenal at his disposal, including the courts, police, arm, recalls and underhand financial support from the ruling party to rise to power at MDC-T.People are living in abject poverty, hunger and starvation caused by the failure of the regime to address the economy and tame run-away inflation.They expect Mwonzora to pressure the regime to the negotiating table, which includes MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to save the country from the dire quagmire it finds itself in, but he is supping with it.He told us that the country needed talks outside the Political Actors Dialogue, but he has not initiated them. It's like he is indicating right and turning left.