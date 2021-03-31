Latest News Editor's Choice


Is there light at the end of the tunnel? the future of the youth at stake

Revolutionary greetings fellow compatriots. As we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ l felt it prudent to reflect on the lives of the youths in Zimbabwe. It is unequivocal that we live in a society with limited opportunities for youth. In light of this predicament, the yawning question remains: IS THERE LIGHT AT THE END OF TUNNEL? IS THERE EVEN A TUNNEL TO SPEAK OF?.

Fellow countrymen of this great nation, I write not to dispel predestine as a religious philosophy. It still stands that Jesus Christ was destined to die for our sins however it is very unlikely that the youth of the motherland share a common destiny, to fail in life.

The youth of this nation have a bleak future with university degrees serving as mere paper to frame, no meaningful advantage or benefit, and with no certainty to get a job when employment opportunities continue to be stolen by the current elite through employment age reviews with the retirement age being raised from 60 to 65 years, all in a pathetic attempt to deny the young their time to shine. The same unemployed youth cannot access loans to venture into business as they lack reliable income and collateral security. I ask again comrades, in this social landscape is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Politicians, in their election plea to the poor masses of our people, are fond of saying "tomorrow belongs the young" yet leadership opportunities are still a preserve for the old who seem innocent about the needs of the youth. The old guard continues to smuggle their fake relevance into the new world order under the guise of maturity as if numerical superiority is the hallmark of intellectual par-excellence. This predicament denies the youth opportunities in the economic sphere who seem to be destined for foreign lands in the search for opportunities denied to them in their motherland. The full implementation of the Information Communication Technologies (ICTs), where youths are experts, remains a mirage in a deliberate attempt to keep the old guard relevant to the new world. I still ask comrades, is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Source - Mberi Prince
