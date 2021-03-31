Is there light at the end of the tunnel? the future of the youth at stake

Latest News Editor's Choice


"That which unites us is far greater than that which divides us."

All roads lead to the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa on 8 April 2021 where and when Matabeles, united behind Matabeleland restoration cause, will march in solidarity with #MRP9  and handover a memorandum of demand to the Ambassador of Zimbabwe.

As MLO we demand that:
1) the government of Zimbabwe release #MRP9 with immediate effect and leave MRP President Cde Mqondisi Moyo alone

2) the government of Zimbabwe drops trumped up treason charges against MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela, withdraw the pending warrant of arrest, stop raiding his home and harassing his family, stop its assassins from hunting down Cde Paul Siwela with the intention of killing him.

3) the restoration of Matabeleland state as at 3 November  1893

4) payment of US$100 billion as compensation for Matabeleland genocide in which over 40 000 innocent and unarmed Matabele civilians where murdered

Advocating for the restoration
of Matabeleland statehood is not a crime and it will never be.

We implore all Matabele individuals, NGOs and political organizations based in SA to get rid of organisational lines, come together  and throng the Zimbabwe Embassy on the said date.

An injury to one Matabele is an injury to all Matabele people. Today it is #MRP9 arrested,   MRP  President Cde Mqondisi Moyo and MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela on the hit list of the Zimbabwe government, tomorrow it could be you.

The Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe is not selective in distributing its evil Grand Plan in Matabeleland. Matabeleland genocide and tribal Marginalisation suffered by all Matabeles stands as concrete evidence that no Matabele is safe in Zimbabwe.

Even the so called "most loyal and obedient Matabele sons and daughters of Zimbabwe"  who uphold the Zimbabwe constitution more than Shona supremacists themselves, are not safe.

Did Thokozani Khupe not work with them in the MDC T political project as Deputy President? Remember what happened after Tsvangirai's death? Yes Shona masses refused
to be lead by a Matabele woman. They attempted to burn her inside a thatched hut and chased her out of Mashonaland calling her a dissident. If it was not for the rain that fell and extinguished the fire, there would be no Thokozani Khupe to talk about.

Did Kembo Mohadi not work with them at Zanupf? This one is still fresh in the minds of all Matabeles because it happened a few months ago and Mohadi is still licking wounds. He was fired in the most humiliating manner which according to the Shona supremacists, is the best way of treating Matabeles who they view as snakes and cockroaches. He must consider himself lucky to be still alive.  Kuyeza nakuwe!

Let all Matabeles swarm the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria. According to the organisers all Mthwakazi regalia and anything that identifies one as Matabele is acceptable.

We hear that the angry youth of Matabeleland have requested Matabeles to bring Zimbabwe flags in their numbers so that they get rid of them in the most befitting manner.

"That which unites us is far greater than that which divides us". Come one come all!

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube
MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affair

Source - Israel Dube
Most Popular In 7 Days