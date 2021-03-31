Were MDC human rights violated in 2008?

Opinion / Columnist

MDC was created by the CFU (Commercial Farmers Union), capitalists and the west, so that they take power from Zanu-PF, reverse land reform and indigenization; pull the Zimbabwe National Army out of Congo to ensure the successful overthrow of Kabila, for the UN to split the country into five easy to loot nations for the west.The creation of the party was very deceptively orchestrated, as we saw trade unionists who had normally opposed farmers and exploitative capitalists, join hands with the same capitalists, farmers and social activists like Brian Kagoro to form a western sponsored "broad-based civil alliance".From 1999, the broad-based civil alliance [which later became MDC], hit the ground running, campaigning freely to convince Zimbabweans to vote "NO" in the following year's Constitutional Amendment Referendum. The sponsors' mandate for the campaign being to halt land appropriation without compensation, as this was the whole reason Zanu-PF wanted to change the constitution in the first place.The NO vote was cleverly packaged by the alliance as necessary to stop Robert Mugabe from assuming excessive, dictatorial, executive powers. Meanwhile, the pitch hid the fact that such a vote would block Zanu-PF's clauses that would open way for the appropriation of [9mil hectares of] prime land from white settler farmers, without compensation.The Zanu-PF amendment also went on to stipulate that compensation of the white farmers [for both land and developments], would fall to the British government as reward to their colonial settlers. The alliance, led in part by white settlers like David Coltart and Roy Bennett, fought to ensure that this Zanu-PF constitutional amendment proposal would never see light of day.A lacklustre Zanu-PF counter-campaign to sell the amendment, led to a successful NO vote in the 13th February 2000 referendum. With all their campaign effort and donor resources exhausted on an unimpeded push for the NO vote, MDC fell short of convincing enough people to vote for them [four months later] in the June parliamentary elections. The result was MDC losing the elections with 56 seats, to Zanu-PF's 60.It's noteworthy that today, Zimbabweans are compensating white farmers in excess of $3.5 billion because of MDC successfully blocking a constitutional amendment, that would have put the onus of compensating white farmers, for both land and improvements, on the former governing colonial power (Britain).Both MDC and the west would take the referendum win, but instead of also accepting defeat in the elections; the west, desperate to get MDC into power and to reverse decolonialization in Zimbabwe, imposed ZDERA and EU sanctions upon Zimbabwe. These sanctions were designed to help MDC achieve "democratic change of power"(or forced regime change), through the collective punishment of Zimbabwean civilians by economic weapons that deprive people of food, clean water, sanitation, healthcare, education, social welfare, economic development, social rights, cultural rights and political rights, to force them to vote against Mugabe in the 2003 Presidential elections, if they wanted to end the punishment by sanctions.MDC would lose those elections too, and new US sanctions known as executive order sanctions were added in 2003, 2005 and 2008, while the EU extended their own to effect "democratic change" or regime change by economic torture. This was a clear conspiracy by MDC and its enforcer step parents, to torture the Zimbabwean people by hunger, thirst, sickness, joblessness and unfree-and-unfair elections in future, until people vote them into power.In the following years, people died in their thousands from sanctions, more than 3 million were externally displaced, women became prostitutes in foreign lands, many died from xenophobia in neighbouring countries, while others begrudgingly voted for the MDC and a return to colonialism, to end the pain. To put this into perspective, the number of people externally displaced from Zimbabwe by sanctions, are almost the same as the 5mil people externally displaced from Congo by two brutal wars. This means the impact of these crimes against humanity (US and EU sanctions on Zimbabwe), in many ways mirror the impact of the most brutal war in the world since WW2.Similar results were witnessed in British genocides like the Bangal famine, which killed 4 million Indians and displaced millions more to other states. Then there were over 1 million deaths in the British induced Irish famine, which resulted in over 50% of Irish descendants living outside Ireland today. All these genocides and subsequent displacements were mainly as a result of natives being deprived of food, land, water, healthcare, economic development and humanitarian assistance, as we see happening in Zimbabwe.So, by MDC calling for the entire western world [the same that brought slavery, colonialism, wars for resources and the above genocides upon natives] to impose sanctions on a Zimbabwe, which just came out of 90yrs of colonialism, 17yrs of liberation war, 14yrs of UN sanctions, 10yrs of apartheid South African sanctions, 8yrs of apartheid wars in Mozambique and Matalebeland, inheriting colonial debt, incurring colonial reconstruction debt, assuming Rhodesian sanctions reconstruction debt, ESAP and paying for land. They brutalized innocent Zimbabweans in ways similar to any military war, pogrom or terrorist insurgency that destroys life, infrastructure, culture, unity and the economy by bombs.As a natural response, the people who are losing their relatives, savings, property and wealth [to this unseen war that MDC imposed on its people but keeps denying, while benefiting political mileage from it], were forced to fight back against their attackers (MDC leaders and supporters who support the gross crimes against humanity brought upon Zimbabweans by economic coercive warfare) in the same way the US and Brits bombed cities of civilians who assisted NAZI and Japanese hegemony.In my view, MDC chose to ignore human rights laws, domestic laws, international legal customs, cultural norms and national interest, to terrorize their citizens for power. As a consequence, their victims were pushed into taking the law into their own hands to fight back against the unrelenting torture of sanctions, in an attempt to stop the pain. More importantly, these people sought to assert their right to choose a political party of their choice and not one imposed on them by force of economic coercion. This is a perfect example of a spontaneous civil war, where others decided to kill and displace fellow citizens by sophisticated, hidden economic terrorism that denies the victims, the right to life and basic human rights While the other side, lacking in powerful allies and sophistication, chose to retaliate with downright brute force, against insurgents who were torturing them by deprivation. They used the same bloodletting brute force, MDC leaders like Chamisa and Tsvangirai, according to Wikileaks, were campaigning for NATO and US Special forces to visit upon Zimbabweans when sanctions were failing to deliver regime change.Mao said "war is politics with blood, while politics is war without blood". MDC chose to impose war with blood on their people and they got the same equal and opposite reaction. This is why we now need war without blood i.e. arrests of citizens who use terrorism, deprivation and torture (seen or unseen, domestic or foreign) against fellow citizens, to gain power. We must also unite as a nation to farm, mine, process our resources, export, import substitute, pay taxes and grow the economy to avoid future politics with blood.