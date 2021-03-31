Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa for God's sake

Opinion / Columnist

DIALOGUE that solves the problems bedevilling the country should be welcomed by everyone. Electoral disputes have been a drawback to development in Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.The reason dialogue has failed to materialise since the disputed 2018 elections is that President Emmerson Mnangagwa insists on unreasonable conditions for it to take place.Mnangagwa said he would only dialogue with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa if the opposition leader does not bring legitimacy issues to the negotiating table since the Constitutional Court declared the Zanu-PF leader winner of the 2018 elections. But even though the court made a determination, evidence abound that the elections were rigged and that must be addressed to avoid similar disputes in future.The opposition cannot be silent on the issue of rigging, even if the courts ruled against it.The opposition is entitled to share its concerns with anyone who cares to listen.Since Mnangagwa claims to be a listening President, he must live up to his claim and listen to concerns raised by the opposition and civic society organisations. If he does not listen to issues that negatively affect the country, then people, including the international community, will not take him seriously. His claims that he is a reformist will fall flat.Zanu-PF should not blame sanctions on other people, but itself for perpetuating a culture of violence in settling political scores. Human right abuses have gone unchecked even in the so-called new dispensation. Nothing will bring stability to Zimbabwe except free and fair elections.Zimbabwe needs free and fair elections to cleanse the country's image and revive investor interest. Zimbabweans are too polarised and only dialogue can bring back the spirit of working together.As a listening President, Mnangagwa must swallow his pride and engage Chamisa for the sake of suffering Zimbabwe-ans. As Zimbabweans, we should be able to find each other.