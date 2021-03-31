Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa for God's sake

1 hr ago | Views
DIALOGUE that solves the problems bedevilling the country should be welcomed by everyone. Electoral disputes have been a drawback to development in Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.

The reason dialogue has failed to materialise since the disputed 2018 elections is that President Emmerson Mnangagwa insists on unreasonable conditions for it to take place.

Mnangagwa said he would only dialogue with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa if the opposition leader does not bring legitimacy issues to the negotiating table since the Constitutional Court declared the Zanu-PF leader winner of the 2018 elections. But even though the court made a determination, evidence abound that the elections were rigged and that must be addressed to avoid similar disputes in future.

The opposition cannot be silent on the issue of rigging, even if the courts ruled against it.

The opposition is entitled to share its concerns with anyone who cares to listen.

Since Mnangagwa claims to be a listening President, he must live up to his claim and listen to concerns raised by the opposition and civic society organisations. If he does not listen to issues that negatively affect the country, then people, including the international community, will not take him seriously. His claims that he is a reformist will fall flat.

Zanu-PF should not blame sanctions on other people, but itself for perpetuating a culture of violence in settling political scores. Human right abuses have gone unchecked even in the so-called new dispensation. Nothing will bring stability to Zimbabwe except free and fair elections.

Zimbabwe needs free and fair elections to cleanse the country's image and revive investor interest. Zimbabweans are too polarised and only dialogue can bring back the spirit of working together.

As a listening President, Mnangagwa must swallow his pride and engage Chamisa for the sake of suffering Zimbabwe-ans. As Zimbabweans, we should be able to find each other.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa advised against election boycott

38 mins ago | 126 Views

Join Zanu-PF or face eviction, ex-councillor tells villagers

40 mins ago | 71 Views

Govt, civil servants face-off

41 mins ago | 107 Views

Activists plot demo at Harare Magistrates Courts

43 mins ago | 60 Views

Justice Ndewere hearing resumes

44 mins ago | 55 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

45 mins ago | 188 Views

'Zimbabwe, Africa ill-prepared for COVID-19 3rd wave'

46 mins ago | 64 Views

40% rural folk relies on unsafe water: Report

48 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF MP loses gold ore to workers

49 mins ago | 58 Views

Warriors face fair Qatar World Cup fixtures, says Karuru

51 mins ago | 125 Views

Obert Gutu shortlisted for NPRC interviews

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Councils told to address sewer bursts

1 hr ago | 33 Views

'Zimbabwe to manufacture vehicle plates locally'

1 hr ago | 104 Views

40 000 Zimbabwean children face starvation, claims Unicef

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Harare City Council director fired

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Rights 'defenders' press for PWDs social inclusion

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo man loses car to thieves

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Dr Chiwenga to officially launch Leather Sector Strategy

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Woman 'strangles' stepson to death

1 hr ago | 176 Views

2 die in accident

1 hr ago | 145 Views

IOM rescues cross-border traders

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwean swimmers in SA for trials

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Fuel price increased again in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Smelly Dube granted bail

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Police outrider buried

1 hr ago | 129 Views

ZEC guided by health protocols

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Used car import rules clarified

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwean female pilot graduates

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Mozambique insurgency a wake up call for SADC

12 hrs ago | 1051 Views

No deposit bonus codes you can employ after sign up to the casino site

12 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa rush to contain potential Covid-19 surge

13 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Thandie Newton reverts to original spelling of first name, Thandiwe

13 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Were MDC human rights violated in 2008?

14 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chamisa, MDC Alliance's 'defining moment'

15 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Local Govt to align laws with Constitution

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man stabbed over US$1 debt

15 hrs ago | 500 Views

'Zanu-PF can't wait for 2023'

15 hrs ago | 788 Views

Chamisa, central govt blamed for local authorities rot

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

Harare proposes road levy

15 hrs ago | 755 Views

Govt cuts royalties for gold miners

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

Juveniles languish in remand prison

15 hrs ago | 408 Views

Police declare war on vaccination cards dealers

15 hrs ago | 328 Views

Police deny Mliswa's discrimination claims

15 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zera opens fuel import licence applications

15 hrs ago | 252 Views

147,000 kombi workers lose jobs

15 hrs ago | 472 Views

Chiyangwa could bounce back at Zifa

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son announces his presidential aspirations

18 hrs ago | 3063 Views

How much tax casinos pay - The highest and lowest taxes around the world

21 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

21 hrs ago | 369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days