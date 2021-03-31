Latest News Editor's Choice


Real change is what the people want

by Fanuel
2 hrs ago | Views
NOVEMBER 17, 2017 marked the end of former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe's reign, who had tormented the people of Zimbabwe since 1980.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces intervened and made Mugabe's reign screech to a halt.

Mugabe's ouster was not without drama, but that's food for another day.

We are happy that the old guard that had presided over Zimbabwe's demise was kicked out.

However, Zimbabweans still await the total departure of Zanu-PF.

All we need is real change, not a smokescreen.

We need new blood in government.

Those who were shuffled from government to Zanu-PF and are enjoying the same perks they used to when they were Cabinet ministers, cannot be trusted with our future.

They should accept that they have run their race and give others a chance.

They failed to inject fresh ideas during their tenure as ministers or Zanu-PF bureaucrats, what new things can they come up with now?

For us to be in this predicament today is because of Mugabe and his cabal, which includes his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa, Joice Mujuru, Obert Mpofu, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Chinamasa and Ignatius Chombo, just to mention a few.

We will not relax because Mugabe is gone. For the good of the country, all Zanu-PF chefs must go and this is what we should ensure as a nation.

We cannot keep on being led by very old, greedy and corrupt people.

Furthermore, we will not forget the US$15 billion diamond revenue which is yet to be accounted for which was stolen from Chiadzwa. Ultimately, Zanu-PF must go.



Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Most Popular In 7 Days