Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Omalayitsha contribute to standards of living

2 hrs ago | Views
BUSINESSES worldwide are in two major categories of size befitting the significant roles they play in satisfying different needs in an economy.

There are those that are large and do well in satisfying corporate needs and there are small ones which meet individual and personal needs effectively.

All such businesses should be allowed to operate and complement each other to the satisfication not only of the needs of a nation but also to raise the standards of living of the people.

In this country, I have observed with interest how useful and effective omalayitsha operate in satisfying the economic needs of communities through delivery of the most needed imported items to households and small businesses.

They go deep into rural areas that many bus companies claim are inaccessible because of poor road infrastructure to cater for the maginalised members of society.

In urban areas, they move from surbub to surbub to deliver goods for small businesses and households.

Omalayitsha are creative and astute business entrepreneurs that have identified a business gap that was left by big transporters and can only be filled by them because the activities they do require that personal touch movement from house to house, conversing at personal level with their clients.

Omalayitsha are a unique indigenous business model that shows ingenuity and needs the support of government and the nation as a discovery that gives Africa a place in the discovery of business models.

Therefore, omalayitsha should be accorded all the support they need. They should never be stifled.

Omalayitsha are a force to reckon with which should not be underestimated in the business world and in terms of the assets they have acquired.

For one to get an idea of their achievements, one should visit their rural homesteads in Tsholotsho, Plumtree or Kezi.

They have established businesses such as general dealerships, hardware shops and grinding mills to uplift the lives of the communities they come from.

Some, for example, have even financially supported the establishment of clinics in their rural areas such as koMatshaya in Tsholotsho.

They have built rural homes that are the envy of many urban dwellers in the country.

It is not uncommon to find solar-powered amenities at their rural homes.

Solar-powered boreholes, tiled houses and irrigation schemes are a common feature in areas they come from. What more can a community ask of its offspring?

Many individuals in this country live good lives because they are sustained by the imported supplies delivered by omalayitsha.

The supplies range from basic necessities such as medicines, food supplies to luxuries such as modern electronic gadgets needed to make communication easy.

Also, many small businesses owe their continued existence to imported supplies they acquire through these creative indigenous entrepreneurs.

Omalayitsha need to be supported by all Zimbabweans because they contribute immensely to our wellbeing.

They represent a new African model of business.

------
Reinford Khumalo is professor of business leadership and organisational behaviour. He is a consultant on strategy. He writes here in his personal capacity. He can be contacted on e-mail: reinford.khumalo@gmail.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF targets councils, chiefs in 2023 drive

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Violence breaks out as MDC Alliance activist sentenced

1 hr ago | 368 Views

'Masuku death marked the demise of democracy'

1 hr ago | 384 Views

Blanket completes Zimbabwe's deepest gold shaft

1 hr ago | 173 Views

EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Case against paying compensation to white farmers for land appropriation

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Real change is what the people want

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

PJ Moor off to Ireland

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

De Jongh back at Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa, Sadc leaders in crucial Moza indaba

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Power outage hits southern region again

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

2 conflicting records emerge at Justice Ndewere hearing

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

COVID-19 undercuts health gains

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cocaine dealers arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Council boss shows up, arrest warrant cancelled

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Human rights doctors express concern over low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Loga blocks stars on WhatsApp

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

2 Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for NPRC

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill sails through Senate

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Indecent assault journalist granted $2,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

MDC-Alliance's Marova trip to Liberia flops

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Accused gold smuggler Rushwaya wants bail terms varied

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimra beats revenue target

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Lookout Masuku: An exceptional, patriotic fighter

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Ambassador Comberbach starts UN mission

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

9 killed in car crash

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco selling season kicks off today

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

MDC youths slam swift jailing of Makomborero while Mnangagwa allies walk free

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Sentence corruption and poverty not makomborero

14 hrs ago | 872 Views

Journalist assaulted by cops outside court

14 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Mpilo stops radiation therapy for cancer patients

17 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs resists female VP push

17 hrs ago | 4002 Views

Luveve water situation improves

17 hrs ago | 377 Views

Pumula man killed by neighbours

17 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Bosso have 18 contracted players

17 hrs ago | 673 Views

Medical doctor in court for practicing with expired licence.

17 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Demand for rand disbursements spurs Access Forex

17 hrs ago | 1002 Views

MDC activist jailed 14 months for inciting public violence

17 hrs ago | 857 Views

Online educational games, games loved by millions

19 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mthwakazi to stage massive demo outside Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria

21 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Mnangagwa wife convoy biker's death linked to juju

21 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Mawere reports SMM administrator to ZACC

21 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Zimbabwe tennis star Benjamin Lock triumphs in Tunisia

21 hrs ago | 235 Views

So how is it possible that someone considered too old to run a school class, can be entrusted with running an entire country?

22 hrs ago | 1703 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days