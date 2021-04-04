Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Names can influence one's circumstances

6 hrs ago | Views
What's in a name, one may ask but surely some traits have a lot reflecting on it.

A guy called Nhamo may find it hard to excell in school, let alone prosper in life whilst Millionaire has coins for toys and bank notes for stuffing the pillow.

Reminds me of Hardlife and Hapanamunhu, the two were bossom buddies at boarding school and they always came last come end of term. Laughter from the pair was only heard when we all trooped to the Dining Hall for 'Spoil' on Fridays when rice and chicken were served.

The last time I met Hardlife, he was a no-nonsense security guard at a busy shop in downtown Harare. The man almost roughed me up as I tried to elbow my way in, on second glance his lips arched a broad smile and waved me to proceed. A replay of old memories at work. Well, I returned the favour and smiled back whispering "Hardlife".

So there is a lot to a name which brings me to regional names in our beautiful motherland. Manicaland, Mashonaland and Matebeleland are names with innuendos of regionalism, something that does not help cementing the unity and peace we enjoy today.

Midlands sounds okay and same for Masvingo but for some, a revisit would show otherwise. Regionalism 'decorated' with provincial names pronouncing tribal identity may not be in anyone's interest.

Rather Manicaland becomes the Eastern Province (Samaz may not be amused), hear, hear. Mash. Central morphs to Northern Province and Matebeleland South changes to Southern Province.

Our children will grow and interact as one people from the House of Stones. Both major indegenous languages Isindebele and Shona could be taught from kindergarten up to say fifth grade, this would help break language barriers within and without the provinces.

Intermarriages have helped with unity but more can be done, love can do the unfathomable, remember Romeo and Juliet. Multilingual educators would be comfortable to work anywhere in Zimbabwe.

Tondo Mash Central.

Source - Tondo Mash Central
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cancer patients face stigma from loved ones

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Female drug peddler jailed

3 hrs ago | 735 Views

More misery for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Matemadanda allies in quandary

5 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Chiefs hail Mwonzora's 'convergence' with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Charamba lauds courts for discouraging 'hooliganism' and public disorder

5 hrs ago | 534 Views

'Zanu-PF won't concede electoral defeat'

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa's govt increases passport fees

5 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Zenzele Ndebele sues minister

5 hrs ago | 814 Views

Bulawayo vendors launch marketing app

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gweru women turn grass into money

5 hrs ago | 656 Views

'10 killed in State-sponsored rights abuses'

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

5 hrs ago | 574 Views

Harare teacher smuggles 40 pupils into school system

5 hrs ago | 721 Views

Parirenyatwa freedom bid flops

5 hrs ago | 634 Views

Another Brazilian national arrested with $32m worth cocaine

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Iyasa honours late member through concert

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Drunk man kills brother

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Tourism goods VAT scrapped

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Bosso crowd-fund for Covid-19 tests

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Passport fees reviewed

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

2 Zimbabweans missing after Cabo Delgado attacks

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Rushwaya to challenge further remand

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Katsande set for Chiefs exit

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Aircraft mogul Hartnack arrested

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Meter fraud haunts Jere

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimsec June exams cancelled

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Tobacco production target raised to 300 million kgs

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Pirate taxi drivers, touts 'celebrate' death of Mnangagwa wife's convoy biker

5 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Senior cop nabbed for demanding US$300 bribe

6 hrs ago | 868 Views

Post-pandemic recovery in Africa hinges on robust action

17 hrs ago | 308 Views

Machete wielding robbers rob Mt Darwin man

17 hrs ago | 956 Views

Millers declare looming workers strike illegal

19 hrs ago | 697 Views

Chamisa's MDC lose funding case

20 hrs ago | 2621 Views

NUST launches Covid-19 vaccination program

20 hrs ago | 874 Views

Jailed MDC activist says, 'I will be back!'

20 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Chamisa's MDC suffers double legal blow

20 hrs ago | 2925 Views

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

20 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zimbabwe political tension escalates afresh

20 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Suspected armed robber freed

20 hrs ago | 671 Views

MDC Alliance seeks 'political prisoners' recognition for jailed activists

20 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe scraps mid-year final examinations

20 hrs ago | 483 Views

Epworth man drowns after climbing a tree in dam

21 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Catch and release has the prosecutor general failed the fairness test in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 773 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days