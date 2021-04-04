Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

1 hr ago | Views
IS a free, fair and credible election possible in Zimbabwe in 2023? Certainly not.

The ruling Zanu-PF party will never accede to the demand for free and credible elections as that will certainly push it out of power.

Zanu-PF is planning to force the opposition into rigged and fixed polls in 2023.

Parties went into the 2018 elections after they had already been rigged as Zanu-PF had implemented cosmetic electoral reforms.

The electoral playing field remains uneven and tilted in Zanu-PF's favour.

The so-called biometric voters' roll is not meant to deliver a transparent election, but only seeks to clean the voters' roll as it does not address violence, intimidation and votebuying, which have been Zanu-PF's trump cards.

As long as Zanu-PF is free to use youth militia, traditional leaders, overzealous civil servants and members of the security services without check, it means the 2023 elections already have a winner and that winner is Zanu-PF.

The best the opposition can do amid Zanu-PF political intransigence is to galvanise its supporters to vote en masse so that there is little room for manipulation of the results.

Boycotting the coming elections as announced by MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende at the weekend is not even an option. The opposition must prepare and harden its membership for the impending "war".

Arbitrary arrests of opposition officials and human rights defenders will escalate as 2023 approaches.

All the Makomborero Haruziviishes of this world will be locked up in prison on frivolous charges.

Expecting Zanu-PF to agree to hold free, fair, transparent and credible polls is like expecting the devil to follow the biblical 10 commandments.

That will never happen — not in a thousand years! What Zanu-PF is prepared to have are rigged and predetermined elections.

In short, people must not expect free, fair and credible polls. That is a myth. It will never happen as long as the Zanu-PF regime is in charge of national affairs.

Removing the ruling party from power in elections needs diverse and intricate planning. It needs more than just forming a coalition.

It is time Nelson Chamisa — Zimbabwe's only hope — shows that he is determined to fight for change. Zimbabweans no longer want token change.


Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days