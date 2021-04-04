Mr President, nation needs new political, social, economic culture

Opinion / Columnist

WHEN President Emmerson Mnangagwa was officially sworn in four years ago, the event occurred amid widespread local and international goodwill.The fact that the National Sports Stadium was fully packed with people drawn from all walks of life and foreign dignitaries was a clear indication that so much hope was pinned on Mnangagwa and he could not afford to abuse such trust.To his credit, Mnangagwa extended an olive branch to those that had been fighting him, and following indications that he had ensured the late former President Robert Mugabe and his family security, it was quite clear that sins of the past should be forgiven.Now four years down the line, everything Mnangagwa promised on inauguration has not been fulfilled.Mnangagwa should know that crude retribution will not serve the best interests of this nation and its population.He should be alive to the urgent need to rebuild the country, he should be faithful to his proclamation that he will serve every Zimbabwean regardless of colour, creed, religion, tribe, totem or political affiliation.That is the true mark of a statesman. Many in this country are nursing wounds and broken limbs, while others lost loved ones simply because they opted for political parties other than Zanu-PF.Inhuman politics should be a thing of the past and Mnangagwa has an obligation to see to that.Our fervent hope is that we get into a new era in which all political parties in the country work together to serve the interests of the population rather than their own selfish pursuits of power.Mnangagwa must be a faithful servant, protecting and promoting the rights and people of Zimbabwe.A new Zimbabwe demands a new culture in politics, economics and even social facets of life if we are to pull out of the current quagmire.Mnangagwa must restore his open-door policy to Zimbabweans from all walks of life.