Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mr President, nation needs new political, social, economic culture

1 hr ago | Views
WHEN President Emmerson Mnangagwa was officially sworn in four years ago, the event occurred amid widespread local and international goodwill.

The fact that the National Sports Stadium was fully packed with people drawn from all walks of life and foreign dignitaries was a clear indication that so much hope was pinned on Mnangagwa and he could not afford to abuse such trust.

To his credit, Mnangagwa extended an olive branch to those that had been fighting him, and following indications that he had ensured the late former President Robert Mugabe and his family security, it was quite clear that sins of the past should be forgiven.

Now four years down the line, everything Mnangagwa promised on inauguration has not been fulfilled.

Mnangagwa should know that crude retribution will not serve the best interests of this nation and its population.

He should be alive to the urgent need to rebuild the country, he should be faithful to his proclamation that he will serve every Zimbabwean regardless of colour, creed, religion, tribe, totem or political affiliation.

That is the true mark of a statesman. Many in this country are nursing wounds and broken limbs, while others lost loved ones simply because they opted for political parties other than Zanu-PF.

Inhuman politics should be a thing of the past and Mnangagwa has an obligation to see to that.

Our fervent hope is that we get into a new era in which all political parties in the country work together to serve the interests of the population rather than their own selfish pursuits of power.

Mnangagwa must be a faithful servant, protecting and promoting the rights and people of Zimbabwe.

A new Zimbabwe demands a new culture in politics, economics and even social facets of life if we are to pull out of the current quagmire.

Mnangagwa must restore his open-door policy to Zimbabweans from all walks of life.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Schools record 106 COVID-19 cases in one day

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Pupils turned away as teachers abscond

1 hr ago | 198 Views

'Recalls hurting service delivery'

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Over 200 000 Zimbabwean migrants return after COVID-19 induced job losses

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Shot in arm for Bulilima schools

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Crocodiles wreak havoc in Silobela

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Bulawayo conducts virtual consultations on city master plan

1 hr ago | 36 Views

BCC counting $1 billion loss in potential revenue

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa hails MTB revival

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Police net 25 mshika shika vehicles

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Man invades church, scolds ex-wife and pastor

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Vetting of war collaborators to start soon

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Sewage flows inside houses in Glen View

1 hr ago | 39 Views

'Sanctions won't stop economic turnaround'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Ex Victoria High head tries luck in Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa entrenches authoritarian rule

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

Bulawayo requests for more Covid-19 vaccines

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Parliament warns of aviation disaster in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 504 Views

Withdrawal of Lionel Dyck's mercenaries creates tricky vacuum

7 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Mwonzora reported to ZACC over theft of party funds

7 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe troops ready for war

7 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Mutsvangwa fights to open Zimbabwe airwaves more

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Manhunt for escaped prisoner

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Civil servants resolve to go on partial strike

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Ingwebu Breweries makes a mistake, appoints Tyra Chikocho

7 hrs ago | 584 Views

Econet warns of cases of identity theft to defraud customers

10 hrs ago | 408 Views

The constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi & related matters

11 hrs ago | 472 Views

Shameless ZANU PF silent on activist sexual assault

11 hrs ago | 488 Views

Rapper DMX dies at 50

11 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Prince Philip

15 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Masarira's warrant of arrest cancelled

15 hrs ago | 972 Views

More Cabinet ministers take up the jab

15 hrs ago | 494 Views

Covid-19 hits Umzingwane school

15 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Prosecutor freed on bail

15 hrs ago | 443 Views

Father and son share woman

15 hrs ago | 3053 Views

Woman loses hand in foiled armed robbery

15 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Soldier bashes wife, destroys pots and plates

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Cop bashed over girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 647 Views

Queen Elizabeth II's husband dies

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

CORONA VIRUS !! Perilous Times have come

17 hrs ago | 1115 Views

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

22 hrs ago | 2674 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

22 hrs ago | 4700 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

22 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

22 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

22 hrs ago | 3036 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

22 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

23 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

23 hrs ago | 1898 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days