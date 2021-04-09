Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

Opinion / Columnist

CAN someone explain why Zimbabwe is one of the three countries in the world to have "hate" speech recognised in its Constitution.If "hate" speech is recognised, then there can be no freedom of expression.Hate speech is subjective, therefore, there can be no equality under the law.Could we not copy the United States of America constitution, as many countries have done, and withdraw the whole section of freedom of expression and replace it with freedom of speech, which empowers everybody, across the board, equally?While we are at it, how do we also explain why "affirmative action" was given its own section within the Constitution, right after the section where the same Constitution proclaims that opportunity cannot be denied based on race, creed or culture?So within the same document, racism is deemed unlawful, but it then goes on to state that anyone with a black pigmentation has more rights than any other group.Our Constitution is so full of holes we could use it to discriminate against other racial groups.