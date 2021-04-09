Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Residents must resist road levy

3 hrs ago | Views
THE Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) is calling all residents of greater Harare and motorists to resist the introduction of a roads levy by the City of Harare.

The move comes at a time when the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has totally failed to use vehicle licence and tollgate fees to rehabilitate roads.

We assert that the introduction of road tax or levy in Harare is tantamount to double taxation and must be resisted by the residents and motorists.

The road levy is a ploy to cover up failure by Zinara to be accountable, rehabilitate and maintain roads when it is collecting vehicle licence and tollgate fees.

We are very clear that the current state of roads in Harare and Zimbabwe in general is a result of a centralised governance system that is not responsive to local needs since the Zinara takeover of vehicle licensing in 2008.

We reiterate our position that if the government intends to improve the state of roads, there should be political will on the part of Cabinet to reverse the Zinara takeover of vehicle licensing from local authorities.

Residents and motorists should not pay the price and bear the burden of failing institutions such as Zinara through the introduction of a roads levy via the backdoor.

This injustice in the making is not welcome in Harare where citizens are grappling with over-taxation.

We expect Harare City Council to make rational decisions and embark on broad consultations on this matter.

Furthermore, Zinara must publish the figures of vehicle licence fees that it collected in Harare for 2020 and the amounts it has disbursed to the local authority for the same period.

In line with devolution as enshrined in Chapter 14 of the Constitution, we call upon the government to devolve the function of vehicle licensing to local authorities.



Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

3 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

3 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Musona dreams big

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Caps United make new signing

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

3 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwean vehicle maker partners US-based company

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Cain Mathema agrees with Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Govt to 'demolish, repave' Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Dairibord-Dendairy merger talks still on

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Woman loses US$90 000 to lover

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Govt to plug cheating by mobile operators

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

143 arrested as cops smash drug dealers' bases

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

We're coming for you: Mnangagwa warns financial sector sharks

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Machete gang tortures top Zanu-PF official's wife

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

16 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

19 hrs ago | 1007 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days