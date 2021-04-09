Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

3 hrs ago | Views
LOCAL football is set to return early next month in the form of a cup championship after almost 18 months on suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While all but one of the 18 clubs are ready to begin training after successfully completing COVID-19 tests, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) last week began engaging potential broadcast partners both radio and TV as it desperately seeks funding to cushion teams.

Media reports suggest that the PSL even demanded US$200 000 from ZBC-tv for the exclusive broadcast rights of the competition, a demand the latter allegedly dismissed
with disdain.

It is important to note that one of the main reasons why local football took longer to resume is lack of a long-term broadcasting partner.

This is probably the time when PSL misses its erstwhile partner, South African broadcaster SuperSport.

PSL ended its five-year relationship with SuperSport worth US$2 million under unclear circumstances in 2017 and the league has failed to find another partner since.

Interestingly, most, if not all, of the leagues working with SuperSport were able to resume competition last year while the Zimbabwean league when it was given the greenlight to resume late last year failed to do so.

At the time, SuperSport was reportedly paying a paltry US$23 400 to each local club per year, which was the lowest deal compared to other African leagues, where the broadcaster held exclusive TV rights. But such a cash injection would have come in handy for local clubs, especially in a time of crisis like this.

But there were other benefits of partnering such a big broadcaster, one of them being that it marketed our football to millions of viewers around the globe. The giant broadcaster has rights in Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia and lately Ethiopia, who signed a deal with SuperSport in last October.

While the PSL is looking for a broadcasting partner, it must consider engaging SuperSport in the long run for the good of our football. There was general sentiment that the SuperSport deal short-changed the PSL, but the local league should not have severed ties before finding an alternative suitor.

Back then, it was reported that Kwese Sports would pour in a lot of money for the exclusive TV rights for local football, but nothing materialised.

PSL also should also learn to market the local game in order to attract the corporate world at different levels of the game, especially when it has a TV partner. However, this season should be a defining one for local football in terms of TV rights, which is a key source of revenue for clubs in the absence of gate-takings.

The PSL must enter into beneficial partnerships in disposing of its TV rights and package the competition in such a way that it is marketable to broadcasters.

Of interest is the fact that the Castle Challenge Cup between FC Platinum and Highlanders last year attracted over 600 000 views after it was broadcast on the Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN)'s Facebook Live platform. It is time local footballers and clubs get handsome rewards when they participate in local competitions.

Partnership with SuperSport will be crucial going forward.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

3 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

3 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Residents must resist road levy

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Musona dreams big

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Caps United make new signing

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

3 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwean vehicle maker partners US-based company

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Cain Mathema agrees with Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Govt to 'demolish, repave' Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Dairibord-Dendairy merger talks still on

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Woman loses US$90 000 to lover

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Govt to plug cheating by mobile operators

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

143 arrested as cops smash drug dealers' bases

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

We're coming for you: Mnangagwa warns financial sector sharks

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Machete gang tortures top Zanu-PF official's wife

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

16 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

19 hrs ago | 1007 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days