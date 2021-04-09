Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

US$ prices must come with US$ salaries, says MDC Alliance

1 min ago | Views
THE main opposition MDC Alliance has blasted government for its decision to price passport fees in United States dollars at a time when workers in the country earn measly amounts in local currency.

MDC Alliance secretary for home affairs, Rittah Ndlovu, in a statement yesterday, said the new passport fees of US$60 for an ordinary passport, US$200 for a three-day passport and US$318 for a 24-hour passport, which were announced last week were unreasonable.

The passport fee increases were announced by government at a time when civil servants had declared that they would only report for work two days per week due to incapacitation.

They are demanding between US$520 and US$550 which they used to get in 2018, or its equivalent in local currency.

The opposition has also been calling for the dollarisation of the economy as most goods and services are pegged in US dollars.

"The new fees are unaffordable for the common person whose wages are in Zimbabwean dollars and have been eroded by inflation and contradictory, unsound monetary policies by the Zimbabwean regime," Ndlovu's statement read .

"The pegging of the fees in United States dollars constitutes an admission that the Zimbabwe dollar has collapsed despite attempts by Treasury to contend that the local dollar is the only viable currency in the country," she said.

The MDC Alliance described the passport fee increases as an infringement of citizens' right to freedom of movement enshrined in section 66(1)(c) of the Constitution, which entitles every citizen the right to passport and other travel documents as most citizens cannot afford the new fees.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Air Zimbabwe administrator lays out debt settlement plan

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Mwonzora has sold his soul for a bowl of soup

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Ideological orientation of council officials unconstitutional

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mavesere stars in Varsity Cup

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Caps United eye new Nyoni deal

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso bemoan fitness levels

10 mins ago | 9 Views

BCC runs out of industrial land

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Kazembe, Matanga defend police brutality

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Hands off councils, Zanu-PF told

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Chinese jabs under probe, says WHO

13 mins ago | 9 Views

4 MDC Alliance activists denied bail

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Matanga, Sibanda sued for land grab

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Silobela, a gold rich area with nothing to show for it

15 mins ago | 7 Views

New faces at first Bosso field training

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Rogue security agents warned

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Government to avail land

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Sengwayo son dies after church house assault

17 mins ago | 15 Views

Botswana probes two AstraZeneca deaths

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu Ndonga dissolves

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Ex-RBZ guards back at court

19 mins ago | 7 Views

Motorist loses car, cash to armed robbers

19 mins ago | 13 Views

Sangoma accused of raping teenage client

20 mins ago | 13 Views

Man drags lover to court for deliberate HIV infection

20 mins ago | 15 Views

'Funeral insurers overcharge clients'

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Rufaro Stadium investor runs into brickwall

21 mins ago | 14 Views

$400m for urban road rehab

21 mins ago | 12 Views

EcoCash, WhatsApp fraud totals US$100 million

22 mins ago | 14 Views

Mozambique terrorists murder Zimbabwean man

22 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe's Cape Town consulate besieged as protesters demand gay rights

23 mins ago | 14 Views

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

12 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

12 hrs ago | 908 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

12 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

12 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

12 hrs ago | 859 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

12 hrs ago | 677 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

12 hrs ago | 181 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

12 hrs ago | 274 Views

Another Zimbabwean survivor tells of horrific scenes in Cabo Delgado

12 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for Zisco investor again

12 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

MDC-Alliance activists denied bail

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mastercard and Network International Pioneering Africa's digital payment revolution

18 hrs ago | 447 Views

Man nabbed for shooting a bushbuck

19 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Why ZAPU's Parliamentary Recalls will fail, Legally

19 hrs ago | 1756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days