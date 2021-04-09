Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

1 hr ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF government has once again showed its insensitivity to its citizens after it indirectly increased passport fees when it fixed them in foreign currency at a time when the majority are paid in local currency.

This is despite the high demand for the document since most people depend on it for cross-border travel for various reasons.

Last week, government fixed passport fees in US dollars, indirectly increasing the cost of acquiring the document, purportedly to mobilise resources to clear a 256 000 backlog.

The review resulted in passport fees being pegged at US$60 ordinary and US$200 for a three-day one or their equivalent in local currency. An emergency 24-hour passport remains pegged at US$318.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide services without constraining its citizens. But looking at the reasons for the fee hikes, the burden of providing the important travel documents is placed on the shoulders of the citizens.

It would appear like government still believes that owning a passport is a privilege rather than a right.

Questions are being raised as to whether the government is for ordinary people or the rich.

The country is in the throes of an economic and political crisis which calls for citizens to run around and even cross borders to eke out a living because of lack of formal employment. The deterrent fees will inhibit many from accessing the travel document and this spells doom for their sources of livelihood.

Also, the aspect of citizens having to wait for long to get their passport after standing in long queues to submit their applications makes no sense considering that other countries have adopted technology which makes it possible for applicants to access the document within the shortest period possible.

For Zimbabwe it is as if we are going back to the Stone Age where everything was done manually. It is the duty of the government to change the status quo.

Government must stop worsening the plight of its citizens by indirectly restricting them from travelling abroad. That is unfair. It must make passport acquisition easy and quick to enable the citizens to survive through other means since the government is not able to provide for them.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

39 mins ago | 27 Views

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

48 mins ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

49 mins ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

50 mins ago | 91 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

52 mins ago | 81 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

53 mins ago | 67 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

53 mins ago | 70 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

54 mins ago | 120 Views

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

54 mins ago | 15 Views

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

55 mins ago | 63 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

55 mins ago | 194 Views

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

56 mins ago | 120 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

57 mins ago | 59 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

59 mins ago | 126 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

60 mins ago | 175 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

1 hr ago | 33 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 77 Views

News vendor killer arrested

1 hr ago | 201 Views

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

1 hr ago | 103 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

1 hr ago | 53 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Be wary of bogus soldiers, says ZNA

1 hr ago | 57 Views

MDC Alliance wounds self-inflicted, says analysts

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa okays amnesty request

1 hr ago | 159 Views

No independence exeat for boarders

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Public Warning from EcoCash Against Fraud

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

South Africa suspends rollout of J&J vaccine

9 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

12 hrs ago | 2740 Views

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

13 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

13 hrs ago | 345 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

13 hrs ago | 189 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

13 hrs ago | 524 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

13 hrs ago | 359 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

13 hrs ago | 106 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

13 hrs ago | 1037 Views

2 Bulawayo men up for robbery

13 hrs ago | 310 Views

Covid-19 slows down Batoka Gorge project

13 hrs ago | 170 Views

Muduhwa back at Bosso

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man jailed for indulging in sex with minor

13 hrs ago | 616 Views

4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 446 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days