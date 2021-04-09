Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt, teachers should not play Russian roulette with children's lives

THE fact that things are not well in the education sector is a major concern to all of us as citizens of this country.

It is a right that children should access excellent education provided by the responsible authorities.

Since last year, teachers are on industrial action demanding a pay rise from their employer, government.

Teachers are earning between $14 000 and $19 000 monthly.

They are demanding that their salaries revert to US$520 which they were getting in October 2018 or its equivalent in Zimdollars.

Industrial action is a strategy used by employees to force an employer to meet their financial demands or otherwise.

The ongoing strike by teachers has a negative impact on the quality of education they offer.

It is well known that strikes are lawful, but their consequences are dire.

There is no doubt that the industrial action by educators will reverse the gains the country had registered over the years.

Zimbabwe boasts one of the highest literacy rates in Africa, but all this will go down the gutter if government does not accede to teachers' demands. Teachers are essential service providers, they have to be a priority.

However, teachers' unions should table reasonable demands.

Currently, the country is facing financial problems. Teachers should be aware of the liquidity crisis the country is experiencing at the moment.

What is of paramount importance presently is the welfare of our children - the future of the country.

The job action compromises the proper functioning of the education sector.

The Primary and Secondary Education ministry should be accommodative and dialogue with teachers so that a lasting solution to this problem is found as a matter of urgency.

Teachers have an obligation to serve their country, and government should also play ball. There is no need to play Russian roulette with our children's future.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.

Most Popular In 7 Days