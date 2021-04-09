Harare refuse collection left to the dogs§

Opinion / Columnist

IT has emerged that the failure by the City of Harare to collect garbage from high-density suburbs has given rise to opportunists who are now collecting garbage from households for a fee.They are charging residents US$1 per 50kg bag of garbage. It is unfortunate that these refuse collectors are not taking the garbage to Pomona dumpsite, but are dumping it at illegal dumpsites.Previously, the City of Harare entered into a refuse collection agreement with Clean City, a subsidiary of Econet Holdings, to collect refuse in some suburbs of Harare.When the deal subsisted, Clean City refuse collection trucks collected refuse on time and efficiently.However, the deal collapsed after disgruntled City of Harare employees blocked Clean City vehicles from dumping garbage at Pomona dumpsite, ordering them to find an alternative dumpsite.Due to this crisis, residents of Budiriro, who would have accompanied Clean City workers, ended up collecting plastics bottles for sale in order to raise transport money to return to their homes. The deal eventually collapsed.Residents of Budiriro say the City of Harare has dismally failed to execute its mandate of collecting garbage from households once a week.Every month, residents are billed for services that include refuse collection, which are not being provided.The City of Harare has to come to terms with its dismal failure and find ways of enabling residents to dump refuse at properly-designated community dumpsites.Alternatively, council could remove the refuse charges from residents' bills for those who make private arrangements to have their garbage collected.Either way, the City of Harare and residents should agree on the best way to handle this issue. For now, Budiriro residents have to pay an arm and leg for garbage collected from their houses by individuals who have seen an opportunity to make money.