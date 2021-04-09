Opinion / Columnist
Chevecheve High School is facing serious water challenges
37 secs ago | Views
Chevecheve High School is facing a serious water challenges such that a concerned whatsapp group had embarked on a fundraising campaign to install a solar powered borehole at the school.
Chevecheve High School is situated in Gokwe South District, Headman Chisina,Chief Njelele in Mapfungautsi Constituency which is represented by Tawanda Karikoga in parliament.
The school was opened soon after Independence and have an enrollment of approximately 600 students from Form 1-6.The vision of the school is to transform itself into a boarding school in the near future but water challenges will make it impossible for this vision to be realized.
When the school was opened in the early 80s the school had a secure water supply from a dip well and a borehole but things turned worse in the early 2000 when the two sources of water dried up
When the waters challenges both staff members and students embarked on a serious of demonstration in a bid to get the attention of Education Inspectors at Gokwe Town so that they may probably find a solution to the school problems but all efforts were in vain.The result was a high staff turnover because teacher are fleeing water related problems at the school.
Currently teachers are getting drinking water from a far distant mine and obviously the water is not good for human consumption.
The problem have impacted negatively to Agriculture and Building lessons which requires water for their practical lessons.
Therefore, an idea was mooted by a WhatsApp group to fundraise a total of USD$ 4000 to drill a solar powered borehole at the school.
We opened a WhatsApp group where interested members are joining and making pledges to fundraise for the borehole project. Currently, we have pledges totaling a quarter of our target.Donations are being sought from former students of Chevecheve High School, friends of Chevecheve High School who may not be formers students, Gokwe citizens, citizens of Zimbabwe, local and international donors.
Donations are being sent to our appointed treasurer Mr Charungwa who is also the Deputy Headmaster of the school and his contact is +263775511335
Join our WhatsApp group on this link and give us your donation today https://chat.whatsapp.com/G0xMvpBOnTg90KVQ1adZaU
Ladies and gentlemen we are pleading for donations of whatever amounts. Your donation will afford us to improve our school, so that students can do their practical subjects easily, we remove the burden from of walking long distances looking for water. I thank you.
VaMugwaza
+263773614293
etiwelm02@gmail.com
Chevecheve High School is situated in Gokwe South District, Headman Chisina,Chief Njelele in Mapfungautsi Constituency which is represented by Tawanda Karikoga in parliament.
The school was opened soon after Independence and have an enrollment of approximately 600 students from Form 1-6.The vision of the school is to transform itself into a boarding school in the near future but water challenges will make it impossible for this vision to be realized.
When the school was opened in the early 80s the school had a secure water supply from a dip well and a borehole but things turned worse in the early 2000 when the two sources of water dried up
When the waters challenges both staff members and students embarked on a serious of demonstration in a bid to get the attention of Education Inspectors at Gokwe Town so that they may probably find a solution to the school problems but all efforts were in vain.The result was a high staff turnover because teacher are fleeing water related problems at the school.
Currently teachers are getting drinking water from a far distant mine and obviously the water is not good for human consumption.
The problem have impacted negatively to Agriculture and Building lessons which requires water for their practical lessons.
Therefore, an idea was mooted by a WhatsApp group to fundraise a total of USD$ 4000 to drill a solar powered borehole at the school.
We opened a WhatsApp group where interested members are joining and making pledges to fundraise for the borehole project. Currently, we have pledges totaling a quarter of our target.Donations are being sought from former students of Chevecheve High School, friends of Chevecheve High School who may not be formers students, Gokwe citizens, citizens of Zimbabwe, local and international donors.
Donations are being sent to our appointed treasurer Mr Charungwa who is also the Deputy Headmaster of the school and his contact is +263775511335
Join our WhatsApp group on this link and give us your donation today https://chat.whatsapp.com/G0xMvpBOnTg90KVQ1adZaU
Ladies and gentlemen we are pleading for donations of whatever amounts. Your donation will afford us to improve our school, so that students can do their practical subjects easily, we remove the burden from of walking long distances looking for water. I thank you.
VaMugwaza
+263773614293
etiwelm02@gmail.com
Source - Mugwaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.