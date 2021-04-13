Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

2 hrs ago | Views
WITH technology being a catalyst for change, it has empowered various business sectors to increase productivity. With all the negative impact that COVID-19 has come with, we can all admit that it has played a key role in rapidly speeding up the process of virtualisation.

In the first period of the lockdown in Zimbabwe, people were restricted from visiting one another to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The only sector that has not adopted the virtual work concept is the legal sector and it should now redefine how legal practices operate and how they can deliver their services to the general public without meeting physically.

Cloud technology can leverage virtual law firms to operate digitally without a brick-and-mortar office.

Virtual law firm operations can reduce overheads, which makes it possible to lower the fee structure, while providing the same high quality service.

One might assume that when lawyers operate virtually, they no longer meet clients in person and only provide services through an online portal.

Lawyers who operate virtually have more flexibility during their workday to meet with clients in more familiar settings, around their schedules, where they can forge stronger relationships.

In lieu of walking down the hall to confer with colleagues, lawyers operating virtually can use cloud-based case management software that supports secure online collaboration on cases and documents.

This method is more effective as the most updated versions of case documents, contacts and emails are organised centrally, and access is granted to only the colleagues who need to work on the specific case.

Added to the ability to track tasks and deadlines in the same software for lawyers, you can better manage each other's calendars and set up automated workflows to ensure you meet all of your obligations.

Its mobility brings about its flexibility since traditional firms are using on-premise enterprise applications can find it difficult to work effectively when not in the office. When you are set up as a virtual law firm, you can literally work from anywhere.

To remain competitive, law firms need to keep a keen eye on profitability and overall financial performance and refine the way they work when required. This can help to identify where you need to invest time and energy so that you can enjoy increased profitability.

Virtual firms tend to be more entrepreneurial and are supported by technology that allows them to be more agile.

With more time and energy to implement change, virtual firms can keep abreast with clients' rapidly changing needs, maintain a healthy profit margin and ensure their firms are working in the best way possible.

In conclusion, building virtual firms in the cloud is a great alternative to a more traditional firm, thanks to reduced overhead costs, increased agility, mobility, flexibility and time, enabling lawyers to run a more competitive firm and deliver quality service that meets client demands.

Gracious Kaunda

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Sikhala trial in false start

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

1 hr ago | 21 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

1 hr ago | 43 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

1 hr ago | 24 Views

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZC backs ban on 'greedy, selfish' Streak

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Matopo community constructs new school

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Digitalisation to usher 12 new TV stations in ZImbabwe

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cop pips head with bullet in shock suicide

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mereki shopping centre set for facelift

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on potholes

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Customer scalding shebeen queen spared jail

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Residents take council to task over outdated pipes

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Tanganda to relist on ZSE

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe TV goes digital

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Govt not persecuting MDC activists'

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Census preparations begin

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Power cuts disrupt Mpilo radiotherapy services

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean-born pathologist stirs controversy

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Notorious robber rearrested

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZTN ready to hit screens

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Woman jailed for incest with three minor sons

2 hrs ago | 189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days