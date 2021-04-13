Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC Alliance... a hallmark of political Ponzi schemes

1 min ago | Views
MDC activist, Freeman Chari, launched an initiative to raise salaries for the so called "political detainees" in Zimbabwe and he indicated that the campaign has raised over US$400 already. The MDC Alliance has the monopoly of siphoning funds from gullible western embassies under the guise of promoting the so called "democracy".

The move by Chari to raise funds for the so called political detainees is nothing short of another Ponzi scheme, a trick which MDC Alliance activists usually apply when they get broke. We all usually question where the money goes, because more often than not, the funds disappear. The move by Chari is a political circus and is just a looting machine crafted by MDC Alliance leadership to prey on ignorant people's sympathies.

The leopard does not lose its colors; an excuse for MDC Alliance activists to gallivant with a begging bowl is always on their fingertips, if none is found, they create one. Once upon a time, there was an MDC Veteran Activists Association whose purpose was not as clinical as the name suggests. This association raised funds for the political con artists purporting to be activists. Everyone begged to wonder where those funds went because they disappeared into thin air and no explanation was provided.

Usually these so called political activists are con artists who claim to like the rule of law so much yet in actual fact they only weaponise the narrative to line their pockets. Makomborero Haruzivishe detained Impala Car rental workers and barricaded then into their offices and threatened to burn them alive. Who in his right mind would even consider terrifying people in such a manner? When the law took its course, dubious hastags were created for him and funds were raised in his name but the money disappeared as usual.

In 2018, Charlton Hwende was given money to pay for the hired stage, which they were using during the campaigns, and the money disappeared. In 2020, MDC Alliance made the headlines after Chamisa and Hwende squandered the tune of USD2Million. It is unfortunate that MDC Alliance activists have mastered the art of commercializing political narratives for personal gain.

One begs to wonder what happened to Itai Dzamara Trust. Funds were raised in Dzamara's name and two cronies; Dirk Frey and Charles Nyoni looted the funds in the same manner. It is not surprising anymore that disappearance of funds in MDC Alliance has become their modus operandi. Each time someone in their ranks get broke, a narrative is put in motion and some western emabasy/s foolishly finance those shenanigans. The end of it all, the money disappears in thin air and we have never heard any accountability mechanism within MDC Alliance's rank and file in regards to the missing funds.
 
In my memory, lots of monies were raised under the #tajamuka which was spearheaded by Promise Mkwananzi. As is the fashion, Mkwananzi bought luxurious cars and hired prostitutes from South Africa. It is the same style and manner that activism to MDC Alliance is a self enrichment programme designed to loot funds from the unaware sympathetic public and gullible western embassies.

Not very long ago, Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova made headlines for faking abductions. In the same style, monies were raised to quench their lavish lifestyles and Embassies donated money in their names but to sum it all, Maureen Kademaunga religiously squandered the funds, while the trio is rotting in jail.

As if that's enough, there is intriguing financial drama in the embattled MDC Alliance factions. Money was raised through Amani Trust and Counseling Services Unit but the funds never reached the victims. It has become public knowledge now that civil society leaders and top MDC Alliance leaders are the culprits in the looting of funds raised for one cause or another.



Source - Uncle Shumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa must engage Paul Siwela to avoid spill of blood in Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Standard Bank Group appoints new Chief Executive for Africa Regions

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Tech trends that cannot be ignored in 2021 and beyond

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Soldier killed with shovel in gold dispute

19 mins ago | 80 Views

The rising popularity of online gaming

33 mins ago | 24 Views

Woman begs court to 'force' husband to indulge in sex with her

10 hrs ago | 4275 Views

Man steals national flag

10 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Hooker stabs surprise visit ex

10 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Man bashes 'bad cook' wife

10 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Peeping Tom terror for pregnant landlady

10 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Woman rips hubby's scrotum

10 hrs ago | 1965 Views

Juju storm: Businessman physically and sexually abuses wife

10 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Abused hubby washes plates at knifepoint

10 hrs ago | 957 Views

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

11 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

11 hrs ago | 801 Views

Sikhala trial in false start

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

11 hrs ago | 3106 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

11 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

11 hrs ago | 552 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

11 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

11 hrs ago | 664 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

11 hrs ago | 347 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

11 hrs ago | 112 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

11 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 767 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

11 hrs ago | 330 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

12 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

12 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

12 hrs ago | 40 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

12 hrs ago | 118 Views

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

12 hrs ago | 44 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

12 hrs ago | 113 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

12 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

12 hrs ago | 121 Views

ZC backs ban on 'greedy, selfish' Streak

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Matopo community constructs new school

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Digitalisation to usher 12 new TV stations in ZImbabwe

12 hrs ago | 207 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days