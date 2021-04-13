Erroneous reports on Zapu resolution to recall former MPs

Opinion / Columnist

The EditorThe article published on Sunday April 11, 2021 refers.In the article, it is erroneously reported that as party spokesperson, I confirmed that the Saturday [April 10, 2021] special meeting of Zapu National People's Council (NPC) as well as the national executive committee (NEC) deliberated on the matter of recalls of former Zapu members in Parliament and government.May the correct position, as communicated, be noted as follows:It was clearly stated that on Saturday April 10, 2021, the NPC meeting did not discuss the matter.As was reported when the story broke, the party's military wing ZPRA Veterans Association national executive discussed and resolved around the matter. May I take this opportunity to highlight that the matter was discussed by the affiliate wing of the party, at national level. While the party takes ownership and obligation to implement the resolution by its wing, that does not necessarily mean the party national executive was involved when the resolution came about.As the quoted official, it is my sincere request that the report be retracted and/or corrected to depict the position as espoused in points 1and 2 above.Iphithule T Maphosa (Zapu national spokesperson)