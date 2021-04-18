Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Embassy tribalism exposed!

21 secs ago | Views
The uncivil dance of tribalism is arguably the most wobbly and unentertaining spectacle at our embassies. This primitive practice of ethnicity is a debilitating epidemic currently eating into the intestines and lungs of the social fabric of Zimbabwe in the broader context. It maliciously strangulates the little remaining social cohesion. Alarmingly, the scourge has grown into a monstrous pandemic with its wings now spread globally through, among other ills, the systematic but shamelessly selective deployment of Shona-speaking people in government-jobs in all ministries locally, and internationally as ambassadors and consul generals. Presumably, the same applies to junior staff on other assignments at these embassies as undeniably exposed by the recent protest march by the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) in Pretoria, South Africa. These wizardly Stone Age deployments unequivocally qualify the teapot-shaped village as an outright ethnic clay-pot that should be rejected with the disdain it deserves by even the aroma-starved food it cooks.

Lucifer's dancing stage
The institutionalization of tribalism by the Zimbabwe government and its like-minded primitive individuals since the attainment of independence from Britain in 1980, has catastrophically strained social and tribal relations between the people of Mashonaland and Matabeleland with the former having become the self-baked superior tribe over the latter. In levels far worse than during the colonial era, the people of Matabeleland find themselves economically, politically, culturally and socially disempowered by the predominantly Shona government which has overtly portrayed itself as an advocate for Shona interests and a symbol of the recolonization of Matabeleland by some black ethnic master. Unbelievably, Lucifer's dancing stage is sadly set. All areas of existence in Matabeleland are now under the unwelcome control of the people from Mashonaland. Government departments are led and staffed by them, be it registry, education, land affairs, health or any other applicable sector. Interestingly and inalterably, the history of oppression and deprivation shows that when faced with the monster of exploitation, people stand up. The peacetime violence and Lucifer's clumsy dance on the Matabeleland stage is further strangling and amputating social cohesion, and should be castrated as a matter of urgency.

The sad dance of cousins!
Like the situation in all the local ministries and various aspects of life and existence in Matabeleland, the Zimbabwe diplomatic missions are unaccountably Shona-dominated, thereby shamelessly exposing the thread-bare disenfranchisement of the people of Matabeleland. Diplomatic missions are the microcosm of the larger world of each country and depict what happens in the country concerned. Indeed, the Zimbabwe diplomatic missions unfailingly paint the sorry and desolate picture of the everyday political, social and economic exclusion of Matabeleland in all aspects of existence. It is the case of some form of boring dance by boney and melancholic cousins. One wonders, who appoints or gets appointed to lead or work in our diplomatic missions and why? What criteria is used or what qualifications are required?  One can hardly avoid wondering at the coincidence that grants only a certain tribe to possess those qualifications or credentials. The confused frenzy of mothers-in-law and the cousins' husbands and wives should simply be halted!

Mother-in-law's lungs exposed!
If anything exposed the tribal diplomatic appointments, it is the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP)-led protest march held on the 8th of April, 2021 at the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria. Among the litany of issues, the march was held to express the disgust of the people of Matabeleland about their unending inhumane treatment by government as second-class citizens even at international level. Viewed as a gigantic violation of human rights, the discrimination is in collision course with the country's constitution which is being molested at any given opportunity. Empirically, the demonstration effortlessly unearthed the unappealing and primitive world of tribalism that appears rife at all the country's thirty-nine (39) embassies and consulates worldwide. The watershed revelation should be owl-egg on the face of the ZANU PF government. The manner of staffing at the embassy in Pretoria fails to speak to any of the languages and cultures of Matabeleland. On meeting the protesters, the ambassador confirmed that none of his staff could speak any of the languages of Matabeleland. In that vein, the protest march laid bare the thinnest threads holding the relations between Mashonaland and Matabeleland and justified the demands of the protesters. Unquestionably, the story of the veiled cousins and mothers-in-law was acted live on stage, thereby displaying their lungs and intestines for all to see! However, for the doubting Thomases, the list of Zimbabwe's diplomatic missions (as per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, 2018) may suffice.

List of Zimbabwe's ambassadors globally!
1.    Angola:    Major Gen. (Rtd) Tando Madzvamuse
2.    Australia:    Mr T. Mhishi
3.    Belgium:    Mrs A. Mashingaidze
4.    Botswana:    Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro
5.    Brazil:        Mr G. G. Gapare
6.    Canada:    Mrs R. M. Chikwira
7.    China:        Lt. Gen. (Rtd) M. Chedondo
8.    Cuba:        Mr I. G. Mudzimba
9.    DRC:        Mr W. Chinenere
10.    Egypt:        Air Marshal (Rtd) S. Shumbayaonda
11.    Ethiopia:    Mr A. R. Chimbindi
12.    Germany:    Mr P. Chikawa
13.    Ghana:        Mr K. Chinoza
14.    India:        Dr G. M. Chipare
15.    Indonesia:    Ms S. Nyamudeza
16.    Iran:        Mr C. Mapanga
17.    Italy:        Ms M. Chauke
18.    Japan:        Mr T. Abu-Basuthu
19.    Kuwait:    Mr Chrispen Toga Mavodza
20.    Malawi:    Mrs H. Mafudze
21.    Malaysia:    Mr G. Magwenzi
22.    Mozambique:    Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba
23.    Namibia:    Mr R. Chikava
24.    Nigeria:    Mr M. Ranga
25.    Russia:        Brig. Gen. N. M. Sango
26.    Rwanda:    Prof. Charity Manyeruke
27.    Algeria:    Mr V. Ntonga
28.    Senegal:    Mr James Maridadi
29.    Singapore:    C. D. Nhema
30.    South Africa:    Mr D. Hamadziripi
31.    Sudan:        Dr E. B. Runganga Gumbo
32.    South Sudan:    Brian Bere
33.    Sweden:    Mrs Alice Mashingaidze
34.    Tanzania:    Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe
35.    Turkey:    Mr Alfred Mutiwazuka
36.    UAE:        Mr J. Ndlovu (late)
37.    UK:        Rtd Col. C. Katsande
38.    USA:        Mr A. M. Mutembwa
39.    UN:        Dr F. Shava
40.    Zambia:    Ms G. R. Takawira

List of Zimbabwe's consular officers
1.    Johannesburg:        Chengetai Murahwa
2.    Cape Town:        Mrs E. T. Mudambo
3.    Beira:            Mr S. Kudarawanda
4.    Lubumbashi:        Mrs S. Muteta
5.    Hong Kong:        Mr Alfred Mutiwazuka
6.    Milan:            Mr George EI Badoui (Honorary Consul General)
7.    Seoul (Korea Republic): Mr Young-chul Baik (Honorary Consul General)
8.    Bangkok (Thailand):    Dr Kriengsak Charoenwongsak (Honorary Consul General)

In the circles of diplomatic professionalism, embassies and consulates should represent the policies and interests of their home countries. However, with reference to the nature and cultural orientation of the names above, can we strongly argue that the above list adequately represents the multicultural society that Zimbabwe should be? What policy are the appointments premised on?

In the National Assembly Hansard of 24 April 2021, Vol. 47 No. 37, Hon. Themba Mliswa (MP for Norton Constituency) argues that the appointments of rugby personnel for the Zimbabwe team are both racial and tribal because the appointees are from Matabeleland. More so, he states: "My supplementary question… is that the policy of this Government is to look inside first and not outside". Lensing the ambassadorial list into context, one wonders what "to look inside first" means as the esteemed parliamentarian does not seem to view the appointment of coaches from Matabeleland as being in adherence to government policy, yet for example, the deployment of Shona-speaking teachers to teach ECD in Matabeleland schools has not been condemned by him and the supposedly tribally-sensitive parliament. It is interesting why the generality of the august house has been deafeningly silent on the culturally cannibalistic deployment of diplomatic missions. Is it because the hellish deployment excludes those classified as "foreigners from South Africa" by the crab-like Monica Mutsvangwa and her superior mahumbwe tribal club in their lawless goose play of ethnicity? Considering the culturally diverse nature of the country, the ten provinces could have been accorded say, four (4) diplomatic appointments each. This could provide a semblance of a balanced pendulum boasting at least twelve ambassadors and/or one consul general allocated to Matabeleland; meritocracy being the guiding principle. Sadly, that cannot be.

Conclusion
Ultimately, the wobbly dance of tribalism in our embassies and elsewhere by all concerned is a menace that should be frowned upon, tail-docked and decisively fettered for the benefit of not only the marginalized communities, but "the second round of the first republic" as well. Zimbabwe's embassy tribalism, like any other, should be seen for what it is: a disaffecting tale of a clique of cousins, village-boys and mothers-in-law.

Those who can, let them hear!

Nhlanhla Moses writes in his personal capacity and can be contacted on:
WhatsApp:    +27 73 386 2303
Email:        nhlanhlamoses@gmail.com




Source - Nhlanhla Moses
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora snubs 'disloyal' Masvingo mayor

28 secs ago | 0 Views

Bosso target another signing

55 secs ago | 0 Views

'Parliament must closely monitor security sector'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Transport shortage cripples Zesa

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zela red-flags proposed constitutional amendments

3 mins ago | 1 Views

'3rd wave already in Zimbabwe'

3 mins ago | 8 Views

Cop piles misery on injured MDC Alliance activists

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Corruption bleeding health sector: TI-Z

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Mupfumira case deferred to Friday

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Highlanders poised to break the bank for a striker

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Concern over Matabeleland South Covid-19 cases

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Man mauled by crocodiles

7 mins ago | 7 Views

IsiTonga Short Stories competition launched

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Is Zimbabwe a dumping ground for used cars?

8 mins ago | 3 Views

50% of teachers in Bulawayo not attending school

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo school tests ALL pupils

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Mass Covid-19 vaccination for Bulawayo

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Biti's pessimism over RBZ forex auction defied by listed companies

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Masiyiwa's Liquid Telecom rebrands

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Bail ruling on MDC-Alliance activists today

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Identity theft fraudsters arrested

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Woman sparks gold rush

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Man killed over wife at a party

11 mins ago | 12 Views

'Zanu-PF commits to non-interference'

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns top officials

12 mins ago | 21 Views

Parly okays scrapping running mate clause

12 mins ago | 5 Views

July Moyo urges police to engage army to deal with pirate taxis

13 mins ago | 12 Views

ZRP CID mineral department in Chegutu taking law into their own hands

9 hrs ago | 721 Views

SA, Zimbabwe cigarette price war escalates

13 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Chinotimba wants Job Sikhala appointed Cabinet Minister?

13 hrs ago | 2846 Views

Zimbabwe maintains 7.4% growth target

13 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa lauds thawing relations with France, Germany, Belgium, Italy and Spain

14 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Second wife joins divorce proceedings

14 hrs ago | 3344 Views

Jailed Mthwakazi activists in freedom bid

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bulawayo prioritises schools in master plan

14 hrs ago | 211 Views

Health Ministry launches Covid-19 App

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwean woman dies in SA, family appealing for aid to repatriate body

14 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill sails through National Assembly

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

Importation of poultry from South Africa remains suspended

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi longs for apartheid-era electric fence on Zimbabwe border

14 hrs ago | 637 Views

#SaveOurEducationZw: 5 million voices for 5 million learners

16 hrs ago | 439 Views

7 robbers pounce on Gweru family

22 hrs ago | 3838 Views

Mthwakazi leader fears for his life

24 hrs ago | 2866 Views

Chamisa camp fissures widen

24 hrs ago | 4262 Views

Jonathan Moyo rues lost opportunity to grab Gukurahundi dossier

24 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Arubi earns Sundowns coach respect

24 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Madhuku says Patriotic Bill mustn't be allowed

24 hrs ago | 2392 Views

$6m 'theft' haunts Mwonzora

24 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Retailers squeal over protectionist policies

24 hrs ago | 672 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days