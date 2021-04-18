Constitutional amendments betray independence

Opinion / Columnist

THE National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party joins Zimbabweans in celebrating the independence of our great nation.We take this opportunity to celebrate that, as a country, we are free from racist colonial rule.To us, Independence Day is a day to celebrate the collective determination of our people to prosecute the liberation struggle to free ourselves from systematic disenfranchisement of the black majority.We take this opportunity to thank Zimbabweans and concerned stakeholders for working tirelessly to ensure that we move towards ensuring that Zimbabwe is democratic and economically stable.As we celebrate our Independence, we note with great concern the spirited efforts by the government of the day to amend the Constitution to serve Zanu-PF's selfish partisan interests.NCA party is on record saying and is consistent with the same view that the Constitution must not be amended without the involvement of the people. Our belief is that a genuine constitutional reform entails writing of a democratic constitution that is people-driven.Although we are independent, we are still experiencing problems with our electoral system which needs improvement to ensure it avails an even playing field to all participants.It is the view of NCA that there is need for electoral reforms ahead of the next general election due in 2023.The electoral reforms should include the issue that a sitting President must not appoint the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson and commissioners. The President must also not be the one with the final say in the appointment of the judges to ensure that in the event of an electoral dispute there is confidence in the system and sufficient guarantee that the Judiciary will not be compromised in resolving the dispute.NCA is of the conviction that we should work together to develop our country.