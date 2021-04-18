Latest News Editor's Choice


AAG revived Passion Java lands top post

On the 15th of July 2019, I wrote an article calling on Dr Phillip Chiyangwa to revive the Affirmative Action Group AAG.

On the 23rd of April 2021, AAG is back with a bang and a refreshing line up of entrepreneurs.

Outgoing President Chamu Chiwanza and Dr Phillip Chiyangwa presided over the inauguration of the new AAG executive in Harare. The new executive boasts of names like Mashonaland West farmer, miner and entrepreneur Mike Chimombe who is the incoming President.

Entrepreneur cum preacher Passion Java is the Vice President alongside former Deputy Minister and Midlands entrepreneur Annastacia Ndlovu.

The new executive become part of a hall fame of entrepreneurs who passed through the Affirmative Action Group, and the guidance of Dr Phillip Chiyangwa. These include the likes of David Chapfika, Saviour Kasukuwere, Supa Mandiwanzira, Temba Mliswa among others.

The majority of former AAG bigwigs have made a lasting mark on Zimbabwe's economic and political space.

Philip Chiyangwa is known as the godfather of Black empowerment after he took over the mantle from the late tycoon Roger Boka.

Philip Chiyangwa has used the AAG platform to advance black empowerment and several success stories have come out of the AAG. Philip Chiyangwa is a selfless entrepreneur who has opened the door for many black business persons and he inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Hopefully the new AAG executive will bring more substance and value to the AAG and redesign the AAG to meet the affirmative action needs of the new dispensation.

President ED Mnangagwa has prioritised the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra which has brought some results to entrepreneurs. The AAG now needs to pave the way and advance the gains made by previous executives such as the Supa Mandiwanzira executive.

The new AAG executive should look into publications which capture the history, life and future of the Affirmative Action Group. Hopefully AAG will also look into strategic partnerships with corporate  African American communities and other groups that could help Zimbabwean entrepreneurs as they seek to play on the global field.

Nicholas Ncube
Socio political commentator
ncubenicholas41@gmail.com


