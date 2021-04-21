Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The infamy of Mnangagwa's US$18m chopper toy

3 hrs ago | Views
A parent's aptitude is determined by their priorities. As teachers and other civil servants table legitimate grievances regarding their grossly inadequate salaries and parlous living circumstances, Emmerson Mnangagwa has chosen to prioritise a new toy in the form of a US$18 million helicopter exclusively for himself.

The priority is not only insensitive but grossly shocking. It shows that the man in charge has stridently crossed the madness datum line.

Buying a plane while the basic social services of health and education have collapsed is skin to fiddling while Rome burns.

Indeed, a US$18 million person-al aviation toy amid this crisis is the clearest evidence yet that our murderous leader may now be unhinged.

The health sector is groaning under a weighty crisis in which the national referral hospitals do not even have bandages and painkillers.

Doctors and health services staff have been on strike for the past three years, with the clueless government deciding to solve the problem by doing absolutely nothing about it.

Yet the dear leader has put a premium on an expensive chopper to enable him to soar above the national crisis literally. It is certainly not the so-called sanctions. It is this gross insensitivity and misplaced priorities that are at the epicentre of the stinking national rot.

Surely, how does a caring leader, even one who pretends to care, buy himself a US$18 million chopper in the middle of such a gargantuan national crisis?

Some two months ago, I was reading A Promised Land, Barack Obama's memoirs published in 2020 in which the former US President said institutions and people can be judged on the basis of where and how they spend their time, their energy and their money (TEM).

I found that to be very insightful. Mnangagwa's expensive air toy is an apt verdict of where this regime spends its money. That a whole President a few weeks ago busied himself with opening a very narrow bridge an enterprise that could have been done by a councillor just goes to show how our cheaply our dear leader spends his time.

One of these good days, I may be tempted to reveal shocking details of how ED and his associates in the presidium have been spend-ing their energy in the palatial bedrooms adjoining the Presidential offices at Munhumutapa building along Samora Machel Avenue, an inadequacy for which they only sacrificed Kembo Mohadi while they are all guilty.

Talk of time, energy and money as the calculus to determine and judge personalities and institutions, including governments.

Our dear leaders have been amorously expending their energy in government offices, far away from the zone of the key grievances affect-ing the country's citizens.

Apart from the helicopter, Mnangagwa's purchased toys include surrogate turncoat political leaders who he has used tried to use in his vain effort to decimate a people's party called the MDC Alliance as well as tearing asunder a people's Constitution, made and affirmed by the people themselves in a referendum.

We have a serious crisis afflicting and engulfing the nation. Yet our dear leader thinks a personal chop-per is top priority.

The late iconic musician Simon Chimbetu may have been nicknamed "Chopper': But it appears the name now has a new claimant. The message emanating from Emmerson "Chopper" Mnangagwa's US$18 million air toy is very clear: The illegitimate President has finally chosen to fly over the crisis and not to solve it.

-----
Luke Tamborinyoka is the Deputy Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

National Youth Service (Zimbabwe) a disservice!

26 mins ago | 16 Views

View from Up Here: Gukurahundi Genocide: An Open Wound Part 1

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa mourns AFZ officers, child killed in chopper crash

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mnangagwa in no hurry to replace Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Govt, teachers standoff deepens

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Parly exposes Zinara tender scam

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

MDC Alliance legislator launches scholarship programme

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Was Mwonzora part of the plot all along?

3 hrs ago | 647 Views

SMM workers want administrator fired over US$43m salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Triple homicide shocks Gweru

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bubi RDC hires locals for road rehab

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Health workers shunning public practice'

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Develop, eat local products, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Donkey transport getting popular in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mwazha church rift widens

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 8 ZNA colonels

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chivayo, Kazhanje bribe trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

National database for all farmers created

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Man kills brother over 0.02 grammes of gold

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Woman kills own child secretly buries him

11 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Focus emakhaya education

13 hrs ago | 303 Views

CBD isolate wholesale: Invest or startup

13 hrs ago | 455 Views

Covid-19 vaccine to jump-start tourism sector

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe's first female helicopter fighter pilot dies in crash

14 hrs ago | 3881 Views

Reprieve for second hand vehicle importers

14 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Three new TV stations risk losing licences

14 hrs ago | 765 Views

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in T20

14 hrs ago | 232 Views

Gumbura freedom bid fails

14 hrs ago | 673 Views

'Grace Mugabe was a ghost student'

14 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mahere trial in false start

14 hrs ago | 354 Views

AAG revived Passion Java lands top post

16 hrs ago | 864 Views

Businessman fires shots at police roadblock

16 hrs ago | 3478 Views

I'm not going anywhere, I am sick - Appealed Joanna Mamombe

16 hrs ago | 1526 Views

BREAKING: Air force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashes

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Businessman shoots, kills lover and her boyfriend

20 hrs ago | 3507 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days