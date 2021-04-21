Terrorist state Zimbabwe to produce nuclear weapons?

Opinion / Columnist

MLO was disturbed to learn that Zimbabwe has signed an agreement with the Russian state-owned company, State Atomic Energy Corporation to set up a nuclear power station in Zimbabwe. The sad news was confirmed by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at the post cabinet press conference last week.A nuclear power plant in the hands of proven aggressors, tribal oppressors human rights abusers who kill their own people and genocidists who attempted to annihilate Matabele nation in Matabeleland genocide of 1981 to 1987 is a big NO!If such a dangerous move is allowed to see the light of day, Southern Africa, Africa as a whole, and the world would be the most unsafe space to live in.According to Monica Mutsvagwa, Zimbabwe Information Minister, the nuclear program is for peaceful use of nuclear energy. But well known terrorists, aggressors, bullies and human rights abusers who have an appetite for genocide cannot be trusted with nuclear power.One nuclear plant in Zimbabwe is a launch pad for nuclear weapons development. Before we know it nuclear rockets and bombs will be produced. Threats and reckless nuclear weapons tests similar to those that happen in North Korea will be the order of the day in Zimbabwe making the world very unsafe.We urge the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the powers that be to see the intended nuclear weapons proliferation program disguised under peaceful use of nuclear energy and nip it in the bud.If states like Germany are not allowed to develop nuclear weapons because of their holocaust history, Zimbabwe must also be denied this move because of their gory past in Matabeleland where they committed genocide intended to wipe out all Matabele people. It is for the safety of the citizens of Matabeleland and the world.Izenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs