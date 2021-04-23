Mayweather coming to Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

LEADING hospitality player rainbow Tourism Group subsidiary Gateway Stream has entered into a lucrative partnership with the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board and Lion Heart Promotions to livestream the fight involving US boxer Justin Mayweather Jones in Zimbabwe this August.Mayweather Jones, who is the half-brother to iconic American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, will be a star attraction in a boxing bout. which is on the cards.But the organisers of the event are yet to disclose the opponent for the 34-year-old American welterweight boxer.The match will take place at the iconic Harare International Conference Centre and will be available to viewers in Zimbabwe and across Africa on pay per view livestream, exclusively on the Gateway Stream Music mobile and web application."Pay-Per-View (PPV) means you're paying to watch a live show online. It allows you to view the live-show online from the Gateway Stream Music App or website in real time from the comfort of your home. Because this is a live show, you view during the fixed duration of the show, once the show ends, your access to the content expires," rainbow Tourism Group corporate communications and innovations manager Pride Khumbula said in a statement."Gateway Stream Music was launched in December 2020 and has successfully hosted several music shows on its Pay-Per-View platform on the app."The premiere show was Zimbabwe's top gospel songstress Janet Manyowa's Sounds of Victory extended play album launch in December 2020. This was followed by the Jah Prayzah and Winky D Best of Both Worlds show in January 2021 which attracted over 2 000 viewers."To date, we have hosted eight virtual music shows, with the most recent one being the Worship Experience virtual show in partnership with Kayse Promotions," he said.And the partnership with the local boxing authority could change the face of local boxing going forward.The Gateway Stream Music Web and Mobile Application is a diversified entertainment platform that is built for all artistes including musicians, actors and users.Musicians are also able to upload their music, livestream their shows using the Pay-per-View platform in the Gateway Stream Music App, set pricing, manage inventory, socialise with their fans and receive revenue for all purchases through a revolutionary wallet function located in the app.