Recalled MDC A MP help with harvest - lest forget, after 21 years MDC yet to implement one reform

There is no limit to the antics Zimbabwe's fallen corrupt and incompetent leaders will go to impress in a vain hope to be re-elected and secure the converted gravy train seat. They conveniently overlook that all the time they were in power, they accomplished nothing of note!"Recalled MDC Alliance Chikanga Dangamvura Member of Parliament Prosper Mutseyami, Ward 17 Councillor John Nyamhoka and other party members harvest Beauty Chinobeta's field who is not feeling well yesterday," reported Bulawayo 24."Beauty is an MDC Alliance Chairperson of a branch in Hobhouse 2 which is in ward 17 where Nyamhoka was a Councillor."MDC leaders are becoming more and more like Zanu PF thugs - adapt at doing for the people what the people can do for themselves, just to draw attention away from their repeated failures and betrayal of the people to restore their freedoms and rights and to economic empowerment.The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders into power on the understanding the party will bring about the democratic changes to end the Zanu PF dictatorship, the end the nation has been dying. After 21 years, 5 of which in the GNU, MDC leaders have failed to bring about even one change! Not one!MDC leaders have instead been doing all manner of things, condemning Zanu PF corruption, reminding the people how miserable they are, launching scholarship for poor students (a token number) and now helping with the harvest. Anything to steal some limelight and keep their name in the public eye in preparation for the next elections."I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude of appreciation to the team from ward 17 who spared all their personal responsibilities to come and help our branch chairperson Mai Sai to harvest her field," said Mutseyami."This was heart warming extension of solidarity. I wish you grace of the Living Lord . May our Chairperson heal in the name of the lord. She is not well. I wish good in all the medical attention being rendered to her."No doubt, he was very pleased to help and thrilled to bits of the publicity he has received.MDC leaders betrayed the nation by failing to implement the democratic reforms even when they had the golden opportunity to do so during the GNU. Worse still, they are the ones giving legitimacy to the vote rigging Zanu PF by participating in flawed and illegal elections.MDC leaders are corrupt, incompetent and hypocrites preying on the ordinary people's suffering and naivety just as the Zanu PF thugs are doing! The sooner the people of Zimbabwe wake-up to the duplicity of MDC leaders the sooner this nation can start the important task of looking for quality leaders and a way out of this hell-hole we find ourselves in.One is reminded of Joice Mujuru, Simba Makoni, Professor Jonathan Moyo, Savour Kasukuwere and many, many other Zanu PF leaders' scathing criticism of Zanu PF corruption and tyrannical rule. The scathing attacks were all made after the individual was booted out of the party and was desperate to relaunch their floundering political career."A pup does not open its eyes the day it is born!" was Joice Mujuru's answer when asked why she had never criticised Zanu PF all the years she was in Cabinet and thus had the power and authority to make a difference.It was all nonsense of course; how has ever heard of a pup that too 34 years to open its eye! If the pup does not open its eyes in 7 days or so, it is blind. Period!It is intolerable that the only time Zanu PF and MDC leaders have said or done anything remotely useful or relevant is when they vying for public office but once elected they have pursued their own selfish interests at odds with those of the people had risked life and limb elect them!It is high time the Zimbabwean people themselves opened their eyes and saw the country politicians on both side of the political divide for what they really are - corrupt, incompetent and, in the case of Zanu PF, vote rigging and murderous thugs (MDC leaders have the potential and have lacked the opportunity, so far).