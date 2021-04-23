Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

Opinion / Columnist

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic last year in 2020 across the world has negatively affected the resumption of many sports activities and Zimbabwe has not been spared.It seems Covid19 is going to be with us for a time and its now a new way of living.Sports activities play a very important role in improving the lifestlye and health matters of the young people and in return they grow physically, mentally and spiritually fit in respective societies and communities in which they live.Visiting Hatcliffe township, a high density suburb located about 15 kilometers from the capital Harare Zimbabwe, I had the opportunity to meet one of the local juniour football coach by the name Simbarashe Bomba who used to play for a local community area zone football club Hatcliffe FC in the early 2000.Simbarashe Bomba has affectionately married his life to football and grew up following and playing football from his tender age. When he could no longer play due to old age he then thought of enrolling for a football coaching certificate Level 4 so that he could impart his vast knowledge and skills to the young generation.According to ZIFA statute laws for anyone to coach a lower division soccer club the requirements are a Level 4 football coaching certificateBecause he had passion to coach football Simbarashe quickly enrolled for the training and acquired his Level 4 which gave him the opportunity to start coaching at his former club Hatcliffe United which he took from Division 3 to Divison 2.He started doing very well but was facing many challenges like paying soccer referees their match fees, footballs and training kits for his team players. Sometimes he could fork out his own hard earned money to hire transport and cover all transport costs for an example to an away match and from.Besides all these challenges he kept on going with a few resources available and wanted to make sure that one day one of his players would knock at the premiership door.Economically things started getting worse and the club was defunct due to financial and managerial constraints.Today Simbarashe Bomba has not yet aborted his mission and is at it again starting with juniors. He is currently working with some local and dispora former Hatcliffe community players to bring back football in this small town.His mission is to inspire the next generaton, scout raw talent, help the marginalised through providing training, entertainment to the community, helping young people achieve their goals and stop drug abuses which has led to many juvenile delinquencies.Some young people are resorting to smoking marijuana, drinking cranko and bronclear and involving themselves in unprotected sexual activities.Before and after training Simbarashe is also having time to lecture on Covid19 and conscientising these young players to follow the prescribed prevention set rules.He is also appealing to Minister of Sports and Culture and government officials to seriously look into this matter of supporting sports activities during this Coronavirus period.He is also asking for some donations in cash , kind or any form of sponsorshipHe is currently working with 10 year old boys and girls in the Harare junior league and hope to getting place in the second division in due time.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter- @Leokoni+27616868508