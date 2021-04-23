'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

Opinion / Columnist

Much has been said about the endless factional wars in the country's main opposition MDC ever since the party's launch in 1999. Zanu PF has suffered similar factional war with the booting out of the VP Joice Mujuru and her Gatamox faction in 2014. This was followed by the November 2017 military coup that forced Robert Mugabe to step down and many of the G40 leaders were lucky to get away with their lives.Now there is talk of President Mnangagwa inviting both Gamatox and G40 members to rejoin Zanu PF. Why?"The ruling party now feels it is in a strong position having essentially marginalised the opposition as a unified force, and hence it wishes to consolidate its position as the dominant political force in the country," answered University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, Professor Stephen Chan."Reaching out to the G40 must not be misconstrued as an act of desperation, but one of confidence."What we see emerging is not just a dominant party state, but a hegemonic party state."The question is, however, for what does this hegemonic party stand? It seems sometimes like a gigantic patronage and enrichment network."However, this can still work if the oligarchic elite can ensure that economic benefits trickle down to those who are poor. A politically strong party in a fraying economy is in a difficult position."For once, Professor Chan is right, what good will come from having a strong party when the economy is in free fall! Mnangagwa has failed to revive the Zimbabwe economy and as long as the country remains a pariah state ruled by thugs there will be no meaningful economic recovery. The coronavirus pandemic is set to drag the economy into even greater depths of poverty and despair.Come 2023 elections, the voters will be concerned about their economic situation and will not care that Mnangagwa and his former G40 and Gamatox Zanu PF colleagues have kissed and made-up.Many of the G40 and Gamatox members are as keen as mustard to rejoin Zanu PF to escape the economic hardships brought on by the economic meltdown. They will soon discover that Mnangagwa wanted their vote but has no jobs and/or looted wealth to give them. Nothing!There is no denying there is total chaos and confusion in the MDC camp, the recalls of elected MDC A officials in the last year have left many members divided and bitter. MDC has imploded.Still, if there were free, fair and credible elections in Zimbabwe; the people would rather vote for divided and confused opposition if only to be rid of the corrupt and oppressive Zanu PF. Mnangagwa knows that and hence the reason he will never ever implement the democratic reforms and hold free, fair and credible elections.The dog-eat-dog fighting in the MDC has worked to Mnangagwa's advantage in making the MDC weak to exploit Zanu PF's weaknesses but the pendulum has swung too far; a weak MDC has lost political credibility.In 2013 SADC leaders advised Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends not to participate in the elections until reforms were implemented. "If you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done!" SADC leaders warned.MDC leaders did not heed the warning. Zanu PF won the elections with a landslide. SADC leaders' warning was equally valid in 2018, but again MDC leaders paid no heed and Zanu PF blatantly rigged the election again.MDC leaders ignored the SADC leaders' warnings because they were content with the few gravy train seats Zanu PF gave away as bait, they did not care that the elections were flawed and illegal. Zanu PF enticed MDC leaders to participate so the flawed process would have some credibility and the result have legitimacy for that Zanu PF did not mind sharing of the spoils of power with MDC leaders. A cosy win, win arrangement for both Zanu PF and MDC but one that has left people questioning the political credibility of MDC as the opposition.A credible opposition parties should aim to win power, especially free and fair elections in 2023 are guaranteed to deliver and opposition landslide victory. MDC leaders are once again gearing to participate in the 2023 elections with no reforms. They are, once again, content to win the few gravy train seats.Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies are used to having their cake and eat it too; they rigged the elections and bribed the MDC to participate to guarantee legitimacy. 2023 elections are set to be Zanu PF's worst nightmare. If Zanu PF dares to implement the reforms and hold free, fair and credible elections; the party is certain to lose. The economy is in a real mess and the electorate will jump at the chance to finally get rid of the corrupt and tyrannical regime.If Zanu PF does not implement any reforms and blatantly rig the elections only the opposition parties with no political credibility would participate in flawed elections for the now obvious reason of greed. Like it or not a now totally discredited opposition will never give the vote rigging Zanu PF any legitimacy.For the first time in since independence; HEADS Zanu PF lose and TAIL the povo win!