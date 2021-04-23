Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Let us stop child sacrifice

1 hr ago | Views
The death of a child of any age is devastating. The pain and anguish can be compounded when the death comes at the hands of another human being. Parents and family members can face many complicated issues, even as they try to make sense of the incomprehensible - that someone knowingly, willingly or intentionally killed their child.

Children are gifts from God,  they are precious and bundles of joy.Birth of children represent generational continuity and procreation is devine as God commanded: Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it.Mwanachipo Africa Trust is a local NGO that works with people who are infertile and childless.As people who are infertile and childless, we are pained most when these gifts we are failing to get are hurt or ill treated and when they are murdered, our hearts are pierced.We are hurt most because, some of us have undergone unimaginable ordeals and forked huge sums of money in trying to bear children whilst heartless people and cowards, who prey on vulnerable children, are busy chopping off their heads and mutilating their bodies.To us, killing of children for whatever reason is termination of generational continuity and destruction of families instead of growing and expanding them.

The recent surge in ritual killings and murder cases  of children in Zimbabwe is not only worrisome but also inhumane and horrifying.The gruesome murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) of Murehwa who was buried without a head and the recent heinous killings of two Benza cousins Delan (7) and Melissa (7) of central Mutasa  by uncles should not go unchallenged.These brutal killings have prompted Mwanachipo to initiate the Stop Child Sacrifice:The 777 Campaign.

The 777 Campaign is in honour of the 3 slain innocent children (Tapiwa, Delan and Mellisa) who were all murdered aged 7 and the suspected ritual killers being uncles.Tapiwa was fed with food and later drugged with Kachasu( traditional illicit beer) before being brutally killed in a mountain.His torso was found the following morning being dragged by dogs and his head is nowhere to be found up to this day.Mellisa and Delan's remains were found stashed in a toilet pit.

These gruesome murders are targeted mainly at children for ritual purposes.Vulnerable, innocent children are mutilated and murdered by ruthless and criminal people who want to increase their wealth, health, power or reputation – by all means.Like Tapiwa, Delan and Mellisa, a lot of children have fallen victim to murderers and ritual killers. Due to their vulnerability, they are easily abducted on their way to or from school or when conducting their daily home activities such as fetching water and collecting firewood.Children are the main victims because they are considered pure or unblemished ,easy to lure and their blood sacrifice is considered more powerful than that of adults as children represent new life, prosperity and growth to the one procuring the sacrifice.They are sacrificed by witch doctors to appease ‘the gods' and bring a myriad of solutions which include wealth, good health and political power  among others.Adults drawn to the practice are tricked into believing that the purity of child makes the ritual more powerful.
Hearts, ears, livers and genitals are considered as key ingredients of the rituals.These body parts are said to be removed when children are still alive and they die as a result of bleeding or are killed by the murderers to conceal evidence.

The repeated occurrences of these ritual killings is a blatant violation of UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948 and Convention on
the Rights of the Child (CRC) of 1989. The CRC applies to
all children below the age of 18, and contains 54
articles covering almost all aspects of the life of a child.More so, this child sacrifice violates the African Charter on Human and People's Rights. According to this charter, an individual is entitled to respect for his life and integrity of his person.

Biblically, God sanctified life.This  means that human life is sacred ( made in the very image of the Creator himself according to Genesis 1:26-27), holy and precious. The sanctity of life is inherent as man cannot create life. Therefore, man has no authority to destroy life including the life of children. God chooses when life begins and ends and murder in all its forms is forbidden.It is the only way for humankind to exist.

Through the Stop Child Sacrifice: 777 Campaign , Mwanachipo Africa Trust is mobilising resources to be used to prevent  sacrifice of children.
 Our children are not safe until every child is safe.
Let us join hands to end child sacrifice. Everyone is duty bound to protect every child.Be part of the change which starts with all of us.Together we can make Zimbabwe a safer country for our children.

Pasi nekuchekeresa vana!
Stop child sacrifice!
Yekelani ukunikela ngabantwana libabulala!
#ChildrenAreNotSafeUntilEveryChildIsSafe

(Other organisations and individuals who wish to join us in this campaign can contact us on +263718745374 mwanachipoafricatrust@gmail.com)

Source - Heaven Munyuki
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mutumwa Mawere hits hard times in South Africa?

33 mins ago | 223 Views

Dead bodies found in parked vehicle

54 mins ago | 257 Views

'Trophy Hunting escalates Human Wildlife Conflict' - CNRG

55 mins ago | 26 Views

Stanbic resuscitates Sally Mugabe Hospital maternity theatre

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

3 hrs ago | 817 Views

The most popular sport in the world

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

4 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

4 hrs ago | 1145 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

4 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

4 hrs ago | 679 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

4 hrs ago | 527 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mamombe trial date set

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

6 hrs ago | 984 Views

Killer potholes in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 749 Views

'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT

6 hrs ago | 84 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days