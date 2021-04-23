'You (VP) work at the mercy of the President' MDC reminded Mnangagwa - that's hen shtick to the eagle

Opinion / Columnist

MDC leaders are corrupt, incompetent and sell-outs and, like all cowards, they love being portrayed as courageous fighters. They loved the News Day headline "Mwonzora's senators reject Mnangagwa Bill"."Harare Metropolitan senator Elias Mudzuri warned other senators against betraying the will of the electorate by passing a defective constitutional amendment," reported News Day.Masvingo senator Tichinani Mavetera (MDC-T) said: "I do not want to be reminded of the most embarrassing situation in the previous dispensation where we had a Vice-President being embarrassed in public and being told by the First Lady: ‘you work at the mercy of the President'."The MDC leaders know Zanu PF has the constitutional power, 2/3 majority, to pass any amendments. They know their fight to stop the Bill is futile, they are just putting on a show to impress their naive and gullible supporters.If MDC leaders were not so corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent then they should have implemented the democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. They had the golden opportunity to implement the reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU and they wasted it.Mugabe bribed the MDC leaders with the trappings of high office and, with their snouts in the feeding trough, they forgot about the reforms.Ever since GNU debacle, MDC leaders have completely given up on implementing reforms and have been participating in flawed and illegal elections giving the vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy. Just to make sure the opposition participated, Zanu PF has dangled a few gravy train seats to entice them. As we can see, it has worked.Senator Mudzuri and his fellow MDC leaders, be they from the Chamisa or Mwonzora led faction, are all gearing to participate in the 2023 elections with no reforms in place. As before, Zanu PF will rigged the elections and, as before, MDC participation will give the vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy. And so Zanu PF will remain in power, the MDC leaders will stage more futile shows of defiance and meanwhile the country will continue to sink deeper and deeper into the abyss.41 years of corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship has destroyed the country's once promising economy, even basic services such as education and health care have collapsed and 49% of our people are living in abject poverty. The prospect of extending Zanu PF 's corrupt and tyrannical rule in 2023 is unthinkable.The challenge before us is make sure the reforms are implemented and the next elections are free, fair and credible. After 41 years of bad governance and the country in total economic meltdown, God knows we need the antidote, good governance.Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies have a vice-grip on the reins of power, thanks to the treasonous betrayal of the MDC leaders who failed to implement the reforms. They are not going to implement any reforms and will resist demands to do so, and for good reason. They know Zanu PF will never win a free, fair and credible elections, not with the party's record of corruption, incompetence and tyrannical oppression.Zanu PF will never ever reform itself out of office.The 2008 to 2013 GNU was special in that SADC leaders had managed to force Zanu PF to agree to implementation of democratic reforms. The task of implementing the reforms were given to Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends. But, as state above, MDC leaders sold out!We are where we are; we can we do to end this circus of rigged elections and bad governance?Zanu PF will hold the 2023 elections with not even a token reform in place and determined to blatantly rig the election. The party will be banking on the MDC leaders and the usual suspects to participate in the flawed elections in droves and thus give the vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy.Both Zanu PF and MDC are banking on ordinary Zimbabweans participating in the flawed elections to give the process credibility and the results legitimacy. Zanu PF will be counting on the party's coercive powers to force Zimbabweans to register as voters, to attend rallies and even frog-match them to the polling station, especially those in the rural areas.MDC will claim to have Win In Rigged Elections (WIRE) strategies. All nonsense, of course. They always complain of Zanu PF "stealing the elections", the very thing their strategies were supposed to stop.Wining rigged elections is an MDC oxymoron. Why would one continue to take such a foolish and unnecessary gabble particularly given what is at stake here - the chance to end the curse of bad governance and return to peace, freedom and chance for the nation to live.It is time for every thinking Zimbabwean out there to refuse to participate in these flawed and illegal elections and to demand the country implement the reforms and hold free, fair and credible elections.Here are some of the reforms that must be implemented before the next elections:3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote.ZEC must produce a verified voters' roll, it is an outrage that Zimbabwe has never ever produced a verified voters' roll in 41 years of the country's independence.Public bodies like ZEC, Police, Army, Judiciary, etc. must be reformed to guarantee their independence and impartiality in carrying out their constitutional duties.State assistance must not be politicised and the practise of turning traditional leaders into political party commissars must seize.The wholesale looting of the nation's resources such as diamonds and gold must be stamped out. The ill-got loot has been used to bankroll the vote rigging activities making it impossible to have free and fair election.Just because both Zanu PF will never implement the reform and MDC failed to implement even when they had the golden opportunity to do so; does not mean the reforms are no longer required. The reforms are the key to ending Zimbabwe's curse of rigged elections and bad governance. Both Zanu PF and MDC leaders are not up to the task and so we must find others who will implement the reforms.Mudzuri et al damning criticism of Mnangagwa's dictatorial tendencies are nothing more than quarrelsome hen's shtick, cursing and swearing at the chick-snatching eagle. MDC belated criticism will not stop Mnangagwa enjoy the dictatorial powers accrued from Amendment Bill No 2 no more than the hen's shtick stop the eagle enjoy its chicken meal!