Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Rare introspection on Chamisa's leadership

5 hrs ago | Views
Since its formation, the MDC generally identifies itself as fighters for democracy and democratic change

Its, however, critical to interrogate whether the main opposition under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa has convincingly exhibited democratic political leadership with prospects for change.

After almost two decades of a de facto one-party State in Zimbabwe's post-colony, the new millennium's arrival of the MDC coincided with citizens' desperation for a new generation of leadership that is young and vibrant, which could meet their needs of a thriving economy.

Opposition parties give alternative policies that aggregate and respect minority interest; they are part and parcel of the nation-building exercise.

Despite a challenging political environment in Africa, in general, and Zimbabwe in particular, the opposition parties' critical role cannot be undermined.

Zimbabwe's charismatic and youthful opposition leader Nelson Chamisa rose to fame after succeeding the MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Chamisa's seizure of power was marred with constitutional violations and party irregularities that continue to haunt the party to this day.

He is widely identified as an orator and very articulate in laying across appealing arguments. Chamisa's shortcomings, however, remain largely in getting over-excited and lacking the political mettle to wage spirited protests that can drag Zanu-PF to the negotiation table.

Whispers in the corridors of power and ‘‘social media streets'' daily mock Chamisa's lack of spine in confronting the Zanu-PF beast and leading protests from the front.

There is not much involvement of Chamisa at the forefront of party demonstrations.

The opposition leader's attitude towards supporting the protests staged by his supporters and sympathisers does not match the warrior spirit of fearlessness in the Zanu-PF ruling elite.

A tweet is not something the regime is about to fear. More robust measures backed by action are required in confronting Zanu-PF authoritarianism.

It is something that should be clearly articulated in form of a vision.

The vision of the opposition leader and ideas that are innovative and a transition to a developed country is more than welcome to the Zimbabwean citizens.

Any sensible citizen would applaud Chamisa as a visionary for a developed Zimbabwe, especially in terms of infrastructure which has become rotten in all corners.

At the centre of the socio-economic decline in Zimbabwe is the decay of the political leadership. This is something that requires vibrant opposition to address.

Whereas MDC Alliance is very clear on the need to reform the State, the reform should start from within.

There is need for party reforms in order to convince of an alternative that is truly different and organised.

Many Zimbabweans do not go out to vote and this is because the opposition has neither given them a reason to. For them both ruling and opposition party(ies) are the same.

Although, the voting arena can be seen to be in favour of the ruling party, in which it has dismantled opposition within the country's vicinity, the political leader has to impose a strong movement for triumph.

The onus is on the MDC Alliance leader to penetrate the traditional Zanu-PF strongholds and preach an alternative gospel for change and prosperity which Zanu-PF has failed to deliver over its four decades in power.

A party recognised by the majority of supporters as anti-Zanu-PF has historically imposed a tailspin of continuous criticism towards its nemesis and it is the leader's duty to change the dogma. - Tadiwanashe Mawunganidze & Colleen Rinemhota

lMawunganidze and Rinemhota are International Relations students at Africa University.

EDITOR - Since its formation, the MDC generally identifies itself as fighters for democracy and democratic change.

It is, however, critical to interrogate whether the main opposition under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa has convincingly exhibited democratic political leadership with prospects for change.

After almost two decades of a de facto one-party State in Zimbabwe's post-colony, the new millennium's arrival of the MDC coincided with citizens' desperation for a new generation of leadership that is young and vibrant, which could meet their needs of a thriving economy.

Opposition parties give alternative policies that aggregate and respect minority interest; they are part and parcel of the nation-building exercise.

Despite a challenging political environment in Africa, in general, and Zimbabwe in particular, the opposition parties' critical role cannot be undermined.

Zimbabwe's charismatic and youthful opposition leader Nelson Chamisa rose to fame after succeeding the MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Chamisa's seizure of power was marred with constitutional violations and party irregularities that continue to haunt the party to this day.

He is widely identified as an orator and very articulate in laying across appealing arguments. Chamisa's shortcomings, however, remain largely in getting over-excited and lacking the political mettle to wage spirited protests that can drag Zanu-PF to the negotiation table.

Whispers in the corridors of power and "social media streets" daily mock Chamisa's lack of spine in confronting the Zanu-PF beast and leading protests from the front.

There is not much involvement of Chamisa at the forefront of party demonstrations.

The opposition leader's attitude towards supporting the protests staged by his supporters and sympathisers does not match the warrior spirit of fearlessness in the Zanu-PF ruling elite.

A tweet is not something the regime is about to fear. More robust measures backed by action are required in confronting Zanu-PF authoritarianism.

It is something that should be clearly articulated in form of a vision.

The vision of the opposition leader and ideas that are innovative and a transition to a developed country is more than welcome to the Zimbabwean citizens.

Any sensible citizen would applaud Chamisa as a visionary for a developed Zimbabwe, especially in terms of infrastructure which has become rotten in all corners.

At the centre of the socio-economic decline in Zimbabwe is the decay of the political leadership. This is something that requires vibrant opposition to address.

Whereas MDC Alliance is very clear on the need to reform the State, the reform should start from within.

There is need for party reforms in order to convince of an alternative that is truly different and organised.

Many Zimbabweans do not go out to vote and this is because the opposition has neither given them a reason to. For them both ruling and opposition party(ies) are the same.

Although, the voting arena can be seen to be in favour of the ruling party, in which it has dismantled opposition within the country's vicinity, the political leader has to impose a strong movement for triumph.

The onus is on the MDC Alliance leader to penetrate the traditional Zanu-PF strongholds and preach an alternative gospel for change and prosperity which Zanu-PF has failed to deliver over its four decades in power.

A party recognised by the majority of supporters as anti-Zanu-PF has historically imposed a tailspin of continuous criticism towards its nemesis and it is the leader's duty to change the dogma.

-------
Mawunganidze and Rinemhota are International Relations students at Africa University.

Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC councillor threatens to bash resident association member

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Ndebele Mayor is dismally failing Bulawayo: Why is the Bulawayo Residence Association mum about BCC discrepancies?

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Government must expeditiously engage ZIST

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Khama Billiat faces another injury lay-off

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

3 Thornhill High pupils test positive for Covid

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zesa seeks new tariff

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Bulawayo lawyer sues Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Third part soars cost of Mnangagwa copter

16 hrs ago | 3303 Views

Shava demands US$100,000 to assume ministerial duty

16 hrs ago | 7496 Views

Zimbabwe govt caves in to market pressure

16 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Mwonzora, Khupe bury hatchet

16 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Battle for Zimbabwe's rural votes kicks off

16 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Obert Mpofu says amendments meant to correct flaws in Zimbabwe's supreme law

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

MDC Alliance youth leaders' trial off to a dramatic start

16 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Zimbabwe receives 3 000 radio sets for lessons

16 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zanu-PF, MDCs spar over law amendments

16 hrs ago | 351 Views

BCC bosses divert 3 000 litres diesel

16 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Unpacking the lobola refund issue

16 hrs ago | 1472 Views

NGO boss says Mnangagwa sponsoring new law to safeguard 2023 poll ambitions

17 hrs ago | 699 Views

Ziyambi accuses MDC-T senator of tribalism

17 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Mthwakazi 9 finally freed on bail

17 hrs ago | 677 Views

Personal driver gets away with $4,6m goods

17 hrs ago | 989 Views

Govt shuts down errant NGO

17 hrs ago | 927 Views

Mamombe deserves justice, not mercy

17 hrs ago | 520 Views

Police nab 6 notorious Bulawayo robbers

17 hrs ago | 984 Views

Top cop threatens to shoot messenger of court

17 hrs ago | 631 Views

Parly intervenes in Sikhala CDF project

17 hrs ago | 650 Views

Forex crisis hits fertilizer industry

17 hrs ago | 138 Views

Grace Mugabe deserved PhD: Ex-UZ registrar

17 hrs ago | 708 Views

Biti, 5 others back in Parliament

17 hrs ago | 948 Views

Mangwiro defends Zimbabwe vaccines choice

17 hrs ago | 324 Views

Night shifts to clear passport backlog

17 hrs ago | 703 Views

16-year-old rapes, robs dying aunt

17 hrs ago | 665 Views

Heath Streak apologises

17 hrs ago | 451 Views

Pupils stranded as police impound vehicles

17 hrs ago | 686 Views

Minister asked to pay a US$30 bribe to jump passport office queue

17 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Job Sikhala to have his day in court

17 hrs ago | 148 Views

NGOs mustn't be surprised when Govt cracks whip

17 hrs ago | 224 Views

Obadiah Moyo's trial date set

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Prince Dube gets improved contract

17 hrs ago | 524 Views

Dembare legend in court over sodomy

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

'Grace Mugabe passed oral exam'

17 hrs ago | 488 Views

Missing miner's dead body found with missing parts

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe private sector vaccination takes off

17 hrs ago | 374 Views

Civil servants loan facility set for rollout

17 hrs ago | 543 Views

ZCTU boss slams 'sell-out' MDC-T MPs supporting Mnangagwa bill

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'We will be Africa's breadbasket again'

17 hrs ago | 232 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days