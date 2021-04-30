Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Solutions to eliminating the demon of tribalism

25 secs ago | Views
The demon of tribalism that has affected the Ndebele nation since 1980 can be eliminated from Zimbabwean society. Hate and resentment between the Ndebele and Shona will not solve any challenges faced by the Ndebele tribe in gaining access to the lucrative State government posts and tenders.The Ndebele tribe need to be also promoted on merit to top government posts by the current Zanu PF government in line with the 1987 Unity Accord eg ministerial positions ,ambassadors, head of government parastatals.

The President of Zimbabwe must give opportunities  to the Ndebele tribe as a way of compensation for the discrimination and marginalisation they have suffered under the Zanu Pf government  since 1980 as well as compensate them for the Gukurahundi massacres.The Zanu PF government is mandated by the Constitution of Zimbabwe 2013 in terms of Section 56 provisions to uplift and provide the Ndebele tribe with equal access to Zimbabwe's resources.

The fair equal access and distribution of resources to the Ndebele tribe in Zimbabwe by the Zimbabwe government will probably ensure peace and co existence among the Ndebele tribe and Shona tribe.I propose further a guideline to the current of Zimbabwe government  of how to appease the the Ndebele tribe as a way of ensuring political peace and stability in Matebeleland and Zimbabwe .

1. The current government of Zimbabwe must hire  Ndebele tribesman to all top government posts and departments in Matebeleland eg Bulawayo government posts and departments must be filled with 99% Ndebele and 1 % with people from outside Bulawayo.For example Plumtree government departments such as immigration,police ,hospitals, veterinary,army bases,schools,vehicle inspection department etc must be 99% occupied by the Kalanga/Tswana tribe and 1% people from outside.Hwange must be occupied by the Nambiya and Tonga tribe 100% and 1% people from outside the region.Beitbridge must 100% occupied by Vendas and 1% people from outside the region.The town of Victoria Falls must be allowed to be dominated in all government posts by the Tonga/Nambiya tribe 99% and 1% people from other regions.

2.Give complete free access to tertiary institutions to Ndebele students from Matebeleland  ie 99% composition and 1% composition of students from other regions children.Give 100% scholarships to Ndebele students from Matebeleland without having to compete for scholarships to students from Mashonaland who are provided with international government scholarships under the cover of darkness in Harare.

3.The current government of Zimbabwe and ZanuPf party must compensate the victims of the Gukurahundi massacre with a financial package estimated at USD$ 20 Billion negotiable.If the current Zanu Pf government is willing to compensate the white farmers whose wealth in Zimbabwe was acquired under questionable circumstances ,what more of their own fellow tribesman the Ndebele tribe who were killed at the hands of their own Zanu Pf Black government purely based on hate emanating from tribalism?

4.The current President of Zimbabwe ED Mnangagwa must issue a public apology to the victims of the Gukurahundi massacre and the Ndebele tribe for the discrimination and marginalisation that occured to the Ndebele people of Matebeleland since 1980.

These are  some of my proposals to the current government of Zimbabwe if they want to promote true,sincere and genuine peace and harmony among the Ndebele tribe although there is more that can be done.It would not be wise for the current government of Zimbabwe to ignore the simmering tensions in Zimbabwe caused by this demon of tribalism that has resulted in the Ndebele tribe seeking greener pastures in South Africa for jobs,education and other life opportunities offered by a welcoming neighbour. In Ndebele there is saying that says  "it is better to fix your house roof now before the rain comes as at times the rain may turn out to be a hailstorm, floods which can result in a lot of damage than anticipated".

Mzilikazi Zwane

Source - Mzilikazi Zwane
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The fun of Betting on Soccer Every novice needs to know

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Ganja farmer jailed 3 years

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF parades returning Mutinhiri

4 hrs ago | 751 Views

All eyes on Mamombe trial

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 771 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

4 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Ex-AirZim workers reject Zimdollar payouts

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Another Zimbabwe woman partners Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

No major changes in Warriors squad

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Scramble for Hwange

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Insiza villagers cry foul

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Boy (12) hangs himself

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

UBH Covid-19 admissions up

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Workers must be treated fairly, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chiyangwa sets Cosafa Cup participation fee at US$19 000

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Blitz to get new voters ahead of 2023

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Ndumiso Gumede the man

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mobile network operators to set up more tower sites

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Teachers cash in on US$140 incentives

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man robs schoolboy of $5, pays for sex services

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Bulawayo police use Facebook to nab syndicate

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Pay workers in US dollar, says Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Fresh war erupts over Mugabe remains

5 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Dembare pardon Muzadzi

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

RBZ to blacklist auction forex abusers

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mupfumira snubbed during surprise Zanu-PF meeting appearance

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

CRICKET: Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeat in first Test against Pakistan

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

PSL season to kick-off in July

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Hit and run driver knocks down female cop

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Woman kills self after suspecting hubby of cheating

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe to side-step load shedding in winter

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Kombi ban will bring road sanity

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Zimbabwe has capacity to fund its growth agenda'

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Fresh salary increment for civil servants

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Private sector raises over $230 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Workers have kept us going, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Why Lobola Should not be Refundable - Love must never be refunded nor measured in monetary terms

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

MDC Alliance South Africa holds its First Council Meeting

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Will cites provide cover for a racism–based ban on international hunting?

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Police disperse MDC Alliance Assembly of Women meeting in Mutare

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

For an African man, sex is power to shut up a woman's mouth

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mnangagwa moves to dissolve 'opposition-run' councils

17 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Who is Zanu-PF national PC - Rugeje or Matemadanda?

17 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Zanu-PF MP, CIO order Cottco to withdraw MDC member's tender

17 hrs ago | 1173 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days