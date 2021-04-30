Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chebundo in the eye of a storm as Corruption and Abuse of power exposed

2 hrs ago | Views
The 2023 campaign begins for Blessing Chebundo with his campaign manager Trythings Mutyandasvika who is a manager at Rainbow Towers.  Using his influence at work Trythings Mutyandasvika who bribe Chiefs and government t officials by getting the rooms at his hotel was installed village head in Gutu despite not living there nor being a member of the village.  

Mr Trythings and his siblings left Gutu for Gomwe in 1982 but because his brother Blessing Chebundo whom he is campaigning for to take the constituency in 2023 has abandoned Kwekwe and is now focusing  to stand in Gutu Trythings used his office at work to convince Chief Chitsa to install him a headman and a village head in order to master the campaign from the village levels. Trythings Mutyandasvika  who had relocated to Hurungwe in 1982  has managed to force himself  onto Chebundo village in Gutu North.

Mutyandasvika and Chebundo are brothers and the Chebundos are Mutyandasvika so the plot to unseat the sitting MP is planned on more family grounds as Chief Chitsa is  the matronal uncle of Chebundo and Mutyandasvika.

The advent of Blessing Chebundo in Zanu PF is a seismic shift  and a well calculated move to thrust him ahead to snatch the Seat regardless of the fact that he has not spent the required period in ZANU PF. after crossing the table between two political parties Chebundo's plan is to get support from the grassroots one headman at a time. This scandal has embarrassed chief Chitsa who is now caught in between principles and money and luxury Sheraton hotel rooms from Trythings Mutyandasvika Chebundo. "Barely three months after crossing the table from MDCA, Blessing Chebundo has moved quickly to takeover the Gutu North constituency. With Chief Chitsa thrusting his weight behind a powerful campaign team championed by Tariro Mutyandasvika and Trythings Mutyandasvika there are unprecedented moves to win village heads in Chitsa area of Gutu North and create a nucleus of political influence. " said Mr Dunira of Gutu. Asked for comment a Gutu ZANU PF official who spoke on condition of anonymity said "These are notorious characters who will do anything to meet their selfish ends" Previous newspaper reports pointed at Blessing Chebundo's ambition to establish a political base in Gutu North having been discarded in Kwekwe. The bizarre aspect of Chebundo's political prostitution has seen him claim allegiance to Nelson Chamisa, then Dr Khupe and now to President Mnangagwa in under six months. At the same time he remains a key cog in the underhand manoeuvrings of G40.
Recently he has been singing praises of the first lady hoping to endear himself with president Mnangagwa in his quest to bounce back as an MP in 2023. Another Official who commented on the ground of anonymity  said

"Well, the speed and the level of desperation does not seem a healthy move for a newcomer into a political party especially having crossed the line recently. The person of Blessing Chebundo is a poisoned chalice in Chebundo village and remains a traitor within the MDCA fraternity."

"Chebundo does not have the blessings of his own village except Chief Chitsa, Trythings and Tariro Mutyandasvika who is in Ireland and is an active bank roller for the project. In order to achieve their plans they are starting from controlling the village heads to the traditional chiefs." Said Mark Mbhasera a member of ZANU PF and close to the matter.
After winning Chief Chitsa to his stable, Blessing Chebundo is on a warpath to remove village heads who are not loyal to him. That process has been swift and is picking up. On 1 May 2021, Chief Chitsa calendestinely installed Trythings Mutyandasvika, the General Manager of Rainbow Towers a nephew of Blessing Chebundo and campaign manager as village head for Chebundo village. The former village head was de-registered at the Gutu DA's office to pave way for the installation of Trythings as village head. That move is the start of a sustained campaign to make Chitsa area a no-go area for prospective contestants. Trythings Mutyandasvika and Blessing Chebundo are no longer resident in Chitsa, Gutu North as their parents moved to Hurungwe in 1982 but that was not a hindrance to their aspiration to control the constituency as they have managed to pay wards of cash to chief Chitsa"

How Trythings a GM at a prestigious hotel would choose to be a village head where he does not reside nor is known is a mystery. Tariro Mutyandasvika the campaign treasurer and fundraiser based in Ireland has been hosting the campaign team at her rural home which has been setup as a campaign base. Chief Chitsa has received funding for building his house from the team as part of the deal to whip all village heads into supporting Blessing Chebundo.  Sources close to the case have confirmed that Chief Chitsa has been awarded a stand in ChristonBank  where he is already building a house.
Since March 2020 Blessing and his brothers have caused havoc in the village and a peace order against Blessing Chebundo and his notorious campaign team was granted by the courts. As if that was not enough, Blessing Chebundo impersonated his cousin brother who was the village head in court papers in a bid to have his way. That act forms part of an ongoing criminal case which is before the courts. Gutu police have confirmed that a case of forgery and uttering was opened against a male and the investigations are on going.  Under the pressure from Chebundo' Mutyandasvika the disposed village Head Resenia Chebundo has gone into hiding.  Blessing Chebundo the aspiring Gutu North MP is not a stranger to crime as he had a rape case against him. Clearly, Blessing Chebundo is never far from crime and what a shame he would wish to poison the atmosphere in Gutu North. Wondered another bewildered Gutu North resident.
"Zanu PF must be careful not to allow itself to be penetrated by through subversive elements pretending to cross the floor from the opposition." Commented Mr Chitsa a cousin brother to chief Chitsa. Chebundo is a spent force.

This kind of politician must be left to depreciate and expire without spoiling the party. His campaign manager, Trythings Mutyandasvika who gives multiple allegiance to Zanu PF, MDCA and G40 abusing his position at Rainbow Towers is equally dangerous.

The secretary for Administration In ZANU PF was not available for comment and efforts to contact Masvingo Provincial  Affairs Minister Mr Ezra Chadzamira were not successful.

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk

Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dr. Ralph Mguni: my Mentor, my Teacher

25 mins ago | 26 Views

Solutions to eliminating the demon of tribalism

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

The fun of Betting on Soccer Every novice needs to know

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Ganja farmer jailed 3 years

7 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zanu-PF parades returning Mutinhiri

8 hrs ago | 1342 Views

All eyes on Mamombe trial

8 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

8 hrs ago | 959 Views

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

8 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

8 hrs ago | 658 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

8 hrs ago | 875 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

8 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Ex-AirZim workers reject Zimdollar payouts

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

Another Zimbabwe woman partners Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

8 hrs ago | 297 Views

No major changes in Warriors squad

8 hrs ago | 383 Views

Scramble for Hwange

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

Insiza villagers cry foul

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Boy (12) hangs himself

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

UBH Covid-19 admissions up

8 hrs ago | 203 Views

Workers must be treated fairly, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Chiyangwa sets Cosafa Cup participation fee at US$19 000

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Blitz to get new voters ahead of 2023

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Ndumiso Gumede the man

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mobile network operators to set up more tower sites

8 hrs ago | 80 Views

Teachers cash in on US$140 incentives

8 hrs ago | 419 Views

Man robs schoolboy of $5, pays for sex services

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo police use Facebook to nab syndicate

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Pay workers in US dollar, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 223 Views

Fresh war erupts over Mugabe remains

9 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Dembare pardon Muzadzi

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

RBZ to blacklist auction forex abusers

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mupfumira snubbed during surprise Zanu-PF meeting appearance

9 hrs ago | 476 Views

CRICKET: Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeat in first Test against Pakistan

9 hrs ago | 69 Views

PSL season to kick-off in July

9 hrs ago | 45 Views

Hit and run driver knocks down female cop

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Woman kills self after suspecting hubby of cheating

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe to side-step load shedding in winter

9 hrs ago | 247 Views

Kombi ban will bring road sanity

9 hrs ago | 483 Views

'Zimbabwe has capacity to fund its growth agenda'

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fresh salary increment for civil servants

10 hrs ago | 557 Views

Private sector raises over $230 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines

10 hrs ago | 104 Views

Workers have kept us going, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 191 Views

Why Lobola Should not be Refundable - Love must never be refunded nor measured in monetary terms

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

MDC Alliance South Africa holds its First Council Meeting

10 hrs ago | 203 Views

Will cites provide cover for a racism–based ban on international hunting?

10 hrs ago | 45 Views

Police disperse MDC Alliance Assembly of Women meeting in Mutare

10 hrs ago | 325 Views

For an African man, sex is power to shut up a woman's mouth

10 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mnangagwa moves to dissolve 'opposition-run' councils

21 hrs ago | 1417 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days