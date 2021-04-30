Mnangagwa has taken us back to 2008

Opinion / Columnist

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration is plunging Zimbabwe back into the 2008 era when the regime survived on peddling lies. Let us unpack some of the lies and confront them for answers.The Zanu-PF administration is full of hypocrites who preach democracy and prosperity, whereas they are busy manufacturing all the ills that plunged the people into poverty.No one is enjoying life in Zimbabwe, that's the truth of the matter. Even tobacco farmers are crying foul.Their forex earnings have been used to sponsor the Presidium's treatment jaunts abroad.We are all slaves to this government. We are ageing with nothing to show for the years we toiled, slavery at its worst.Finance minister Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures will never deliver the Zimbabwe we want.On the other hand, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya promised to quit if bond notes failed to deliver a thriving economy, but he is hanging on.Ncube will concoct a plethora of excuses as he will obviously fail. So, should we continue to wait for answers from failures?All pointers are towards a bleak economic environment, while the State media continues to paint a rosy picture of our despicable predicament. Those at public institutions, however, also struggle to feed their families.There is no electricity, water, cheap transport and medicines in hospitals. Salaries are now nothing, but a pittance.