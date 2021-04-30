Latest News Editor's Choice


Halloo Econet, Telecel and NetOne

2 hrs ago
The Gokwe Mapfungautsi Constituency is facing poor Network connectivity challenges.  The Constituency is along Chinyudze-Masoro-Ganyungu road under the Mapfungautsi Plateau.

The network which available is that of econet but it is very weak making it impossible to call or receive calls and very difficult to use the internet or receive or send whatsapp messages.We face most challenges from afternoon throughout the night until around 10am. We are not sure exactly which econet booster is covering us ; whether it's the Empress Mine Booster, Mapu Booster or Nyimo Booster in Sanyati.

We are missing out greatly in terms of education considering that teachers are now using the blended learning methods but due to internet connectivity online learning becomes a challenge, on social and business side we are cut off from the rest of the world.We have to travel to Empress Mine ,Gokwe Centre or Arda Sanyati in order to access our WhatsApp or internet.

 It was our request that probably econet, Netone or telecell build a booster in Our Constituency,that is, Gokwe Mapfungautsi Constituency under Headman Chisina,Chief Njelele Gokwe. The constituency stretches from Empress Mine, Chevecheve High School, Masoro, Mazalahedwa, Tongwe/Nyarupakwe upto Ganyungu near Arda Sanyati. The constituency runs under Mapfungautsi Plateau.

We will be happy if three mobile networks can assist in this regard or if the regulatory authority would build a shared booster for us.

Etiwel Mutero -Resident
+263773614293
etiwelm02@gmail.com

Source - Etiwel Mutero
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

