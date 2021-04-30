Latest News Editor's Choice


New dispensation quite a joke

4 hrs ago | Views
WITH the 2023 elections around the corner, Zanu-PF can promise heaven on earth.

The ruling party will promise all the good things that the nation wishes to be put on table if people vote for Zanu-PF in the 2023 polls.

Growing economy, zero tolerance to corruption, Zimbabwe is open for business, a listening President, respect of human rights, mega deals, the Beitbridge-Harare Highway dualisation has started in earnest and the finalisation of the Matebeleland Zambezi Water Project, among others, are some of the promises that were made prior to the 2018 elections.

However, the sad reality is that none of the above has come to fruition.

These were meant to be priorities of Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidency, but what a joke his performance has been so far.

There seems to be no direction as to where the country is headed.

It looks like all has resigned to fate. The country is on autopilot.

Where is the listening President when opposition activists are being harassed and jailed on frivolous charges?

Joanah Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri seem to have found a new home at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for petty crimes such as addressing journalists during a COVID-19 lockdown when Zanu-PF apologists such as Passion Java are drawing crowds at roadshows.

Where was the listening President when the July 31st Movement led by Jacob Ngarivhume had its clean-up exercise in Mbare banned at a time when local authorities are failing to fulfil their obligations?

Where are we going and how far are we from our destination or we have not even left the Blue Roof ?

Clearly, it looks like there is more confusion than before and no one seems to care. Is this the hallmark of the new dispensation?

Source - newsday
