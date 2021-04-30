'Today Mwonzora joined Zanu PF to destroy Constitution' - stillborn 'MDC child' we should have rejected back in 2013

Opinion / Columnist

"Mwonzora and his lot joined hands with Zanu-PF today to destroy the Constitution. The MDC-T has officially enabled Zanu-PF to mutilate the Constitution of Zimbabwe," said a statement from the Chamisa led MDC Alliance.Spare us the chutzpah.Zanu PF's 54 senators was enough to pass Constitution Amendment Bill No 2 with 2/3 majority even if the Mwonzora's 11 MDC-T senators had rejected it.The truth is Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution was a weak and feeble document "dictated by Mugabe", boasted Paul Mangwana, the Zanu PF MP on the parliamentary committee that drafted the constitution. Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends heralded it as a democratic constitution and an "MDC child" because they were desperate to have something to show for the wasted 2008 to 2013 GNU years.The 2013 Constitution failed its litmus paper test – deliver free, fair and credible July 2013 elections - before Zanu PF had amended it.It is rich that Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, David Coltart, Welshman Ncube and many of the other MDC A leaders should be pointing the accusing finger at Mwonzora and company the ones who joined Zanu PF and "today destroyed the Constitution" when they were all in the MDC family that sold-out and fostered this stillborn "MDC child!" constitution on the nation.One does not destroy "today" something that was stillborn 8 years ago, in 2013.Zimbabwe is in this seemingly never ending economic and political mess because the nation has been stuck for 41 years and counting with this corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF regime that has rigged elections to stay in power.The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect the now late Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends on the understanding the party will bring about the democratic changes the nation needed to end the Zanu PF dictatorship. After 21 years, 5 of which in the 2008 to 2013 GNU, MDC has failed to deliver even one meaningful democratic change. Not even one!Worse still, MDC leaders are now participating in flawed and illegal elections giving the vote rigging Zanu PF regime legitimacy. MDC leaders are now helping to perpetuate the Zanu PF dictatorship, the political system the people have, all these years, risked life and limb to end.Zimbabwe's economic and political mess was grown worse since MDC was launched back in 1999 and, today, it is now a serious existential crisis. Unemployment has soared to 90% and 49% of our people now living in abject poverty. Basic services such as education and health care have all but completely collapsed. The corona virus pandemic has turned a tragic situation into a Biblical catastrophe.Zimbabwe's economic and political existential crisis demands our immediate and undivided attention. The solution to ending the crisis is for the nation to implement the democratic reforms, the pre-requisite for free, fair and credible elections. This is the same task the nation has risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders to do.Zimbabweans must now, after 21 years of MDC inaptitude, to open their eyes to the harsh reality that MDC leaders - Chamisa, Mwonzora the lot - are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent. They had many golden opportunities to deliver the democratic changes needed to end the Zanu PF rule and they wasted them all. MDC leaders will never deliver the democratic changes the nation needs to end the economic and political crisis we are facing.MDC leaders are going to drag the nation into yet another flawed and illegal 2023 election process. The people of Zimbabwe must refuse to follow MDC leaders. People must put their foot down and demand the implementation of the reforms before elections."Mwonzora and his lot joined hands with Zanu-PF today to destroy the Constitution!" It was stillborn "MDC child", fathered by all the MDC leaders, and Zimbabweans should have rejected it back in 2013.