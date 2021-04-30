Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

We are vindicated!!! Mwonzora is indeed a Zanu puppet: MDC Veterans Activists Association (MDC VAA)

51 mins ago | Views
The MDC Veterans Activists Association faced a salvo of accusations and insults from the varakashi cyber bullies and The doggie sycophants for condemning the MDC-T's  unholy tag team with ZANU PF to pass the grotseque bill.

We were accused of  bootlicking and indulging in politics of malice and hatred.However, these accusations were baseless and unfounded as our stance was premised squarely on events obtaining in both the upper and lower houses.

Today, we stand on moral high ground as Douglas Mwonzora and his MDC-T have exposed themselves as the surrogates of ZANU PF by aiding and abetting the  regime to reach the Constitutional two thirds majority to enable them to pass the amendment No. 2 through Senate.

ZANU PF nolonger command two thirds majority in both the upper and lower houses hence Mwonzora's MDC-T donated the much needed votes to attain the two-thirds majority. It does not need a Rocket Scientist to figure out the relationship between the MDC-T and ZANU PF.

The shredding of the Constitution not only speaks volumes but clearly exposes the wolves in sheep's skin masquerading as Opposition. It has now been exposed how MDC-T publicly spoke against the amendment No. 2 bill  but rubber-stamped it behind closed doors. It is now official,the MDC-T abused their illegal representation in both houses to forge an unholy tag team with ZANU PF to reconfigure the Constitution to their own settings to resonate with their personal and selfish egos contrary to what the people amplified during the constitutional consultations under COPAC that gave birth to the 2013 constitution.

As the Veterans of the poor people's struggle, we are vindicated.

We stood solidly and continue to stand behind the MDC Alliance and its leadership because we had/have noticed the MDC-T's treacherous and Luciferous ways which is totally divorced from the founding principles of the people's struggle. It is our duty not only serve victims of the Democratic Struggle, but also to safeguard the gains of our struggle and party from the Muzorewas of today.

It is sad that the MDC-T has brought in a new culture in the opposition politics which is totally foreign and very much unMDC ; a culture of  "serving their pockets than serving the people, and a culture of imbecility. They have abandoned the people's cause and are focusing on their personal cause. They have abandoned the ethos of the people's Struggle and have hopped into bed with the dictator in return for Fringe benefits at the expense of  the masses languishing in abject poverty. In the people's struggle everything for the people should be by the people and with the people, not this commandeering which leaves out the people and other stakeholders.

The MDC-T assisted the ZANU PF regime to pass legislation which is anti people and which gives Mnangagwa supreme powers which had been trimmed by the 2013 Constitution. Ironically Douglas Mwonzora is amending a Constitution he co-authored before it has been implemented.

Nothing can sanitise Mwonzora cabal's treacherous ways against the long suffering people of Zimbabwe.Their attempt to hoodwink people into thinking they voted to empower women and youth is futile.There is nothing principled about sacrificing the people's constitution for mere political patronage.

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai is turning in his grave as his name is being used and abused on matters that are not of national importance but personal. We however want to remind Mwonzora and his entourage that no amount of imbecility, treachery and egocentricism can stop the people's quest for democracy and egalitarianism. The real winds of democratic change blowing are unstoppable, worse still for those who dig their own graves by romancing with thugs that have murdered hundreds of veterans of the democratic struggle.

By Mandava Blessing
National Spokesperson

Source - Mandava Blessing
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are new-technology online casinos overtaking the old online casinos?

46 mins ago | 19 Views

'Today Mwonzora joined Zanu PF to destroy Constitution' - stillborn 'MDC child' we should have rejected back in 2013

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Magashule 'suspends' Ramaphosa as ANC president

1 hr ago | 899 Views

Ex-mayor dumps Mwonzora's MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Ndebele 'king' seeks closure on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to fall below 55%, says RBZ

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe's energy import debt shoots to US$97m

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe gets top ranking for managing COVID-19 vaccination

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

My charges aren't clear, says Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Gwanda identifies 5 new irrigation scheme sites

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Tshinga Dube waiting for Bosso instruction

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwean youths urged to apply for land

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

NetOne taps into online digital entertainment

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic without running water

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bumper harvest for Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zanu PF restructures

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mhango tips Bosso for success

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bogus immigration officers up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

MDC Alliance official in UK poll race

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Ramaphosa suspends SG Magashule

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Schools not allowed to withhold exam results

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

NRZ working to modernise operations

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

South Africa mulls foreign driving licences ban

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

Judge tells Mamombe to respect laws she swore to uphold

13 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Police warn against fake news

14 hrs ago | 889 Views

Zimbabwe should now embrace racial minorities

14 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe continues to endure crises of unimaginable proportions

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Farmworkers challenge eviction order

15 hrs ago | 686 Views

Response to November 2020 results

16 hrs ago | 959 Views

ZimSwitch partners with Visa in ZImbabwe

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

The technologies set to change the future of energy

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

17 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Zimbabwean gay denied asylum in SA

17 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Hexco results out

17 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies

17 hrs ago | 1259 Views

'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

19 hrs ago | 3530 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days